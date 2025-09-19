Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kickers Streamers In Week 3
Was Younghoe Koo your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five kicker streamers for Week 3!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers Week 3
Ka’imi Fairbairn at Jaguars (35%): Fairbairn has had a solid start to the season, scoring 23 combined fantasy points in his first two games. I like him this week against the Texans, who have allowed at least nine fantasy points to Fairbairn in five of their last eight meetings. In those games, he’s averaged more than nine fantasy points overall. Fairbairn has also hit double digits in each of his last two games in Jacksonville.
Cairo Santos vs. Cowboys (33.9%): Santos has had a slow start to the 2025 campaign, as he’s scored just nine combined fantasy points. Still, this week’s expected barnburner at home against the Cowboys makes him a legitimate streamer. Their defense has allowed an average of 10.5 points to kickers in the first two weeks, and this game has a total that has swollen to 50.5 (O/U) at multiple sportsbooks. Santos has top 10 potential.
Jason Myers vs. Saints (8.4%): Myers has oddly scored eight fantasy points in each of his last four games dating back to last season, so he’s consistent if nothing else. He also has a great matchup against the Saints, who have given up at least eight points to six straight kickers dating back to 2024 … and four of those kickers hit double digits. Available in more than 90% of ESPN leagues, Myers is out there to stream.
Daniel Carlson at Commanders (3.3%): Carlson has posted double digits in each of his first two games, scoring a combined 22 fantasy points. He has also scored 10 or more points in four straight games dating back to last season. Couple that with the fact that the Commanders have allowed at least nine points to kickers in four of their last six games since last season, and Carlson becomes a nice streamer.
John Parker Romo at Panthers (1.7%) Romo went off for 18 fantasy points last week, and he’s scored 11 or more points in four of his five career NFL games. This week he faces the Panthers, who have given up an average of 11.5 fantasy points to kickers in their first two games of the season. Romo is a free agent in a lot of leagues at this point, so he’s a very streamable option for those who need a kicker.