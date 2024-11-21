SI

Fabs Five Fantasy Sleepers: Bo Nix, Quentin Johnston Are Starting Options In Week 12

Michael Fabiano

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty, folks! It’s Week 12, and now’s the time to make that push to the fantasy playoffs. And with six teams off (Bengals, Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Saints) there are plenty of lineup spots to fill. As always, I’m here to help you get back on the right track with some players I like more than usual based on their favorable matchups.

Looking ahead to the matchups, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t locked-in starters who you should consider. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!

Week 12 Fantasy Football Sleepers

QB – Bo Nix at Raiders

Nix has been a pleasant fantasy surprise this year, scoring 17-plus points in five of his last seven games. That includes a 28.8-point performance in last week’s win over the Falcons. He has a great matchup next, facing a Las Vegas defense that has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to six quarterbacks. That includes five who have scored 23-plus points, too.

RB – Ameer Abdullah vs. Broncos

The Raiders backfield is a mess, as Alexander Mattson and Zamir White were both hurt in last week’s loss to the Dolphins. If they’re unable to go this weekend, Abdullah would see more touches against the Broncos. A solid pass catcher, he could see plenty of targets in a potential negative game script. He’s well worth a flex-start dart throw in bye-mageddon.

WR – Quentin Johnston vs. Ravens (Mon.)

Johnston has been consistent in the stat sheets lately, scoring double-digit points in three straight games during which time he has scored three touchdowns. I like his matchup on Monday night, as he faces a Ravens defense that’s among the most vulnerable in the NFL to perimeter receivers. With six teams on a bye, Johnston is a viable fantasy flex option.

WR – Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Buccaneers

Robinson’s numbers haven’t been great lately, but he has some flex value in PPR leagues based on a plus matchup against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most points per game to wideouts on the season. The Giants are also starting Tommy DeVito, and he could be looking for Robinson on short and intermediate routes.

TE – Luke Schoonmaker at Commanders

The Cowboys will be without Jake Ferguson, who suffered a concussion last week, so that makes Schoonmaker a fantasy sleeper. Last week, he was targeted 10 times and caught six passes after Ferguson was ruled out of a loss to the Texans. There are several starting tight ends on byes this week, so Schoonmaker is worth a roll of the dice as a one-week streamer.

Michael Fabiano
