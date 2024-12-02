Fabs Five Week 13 Fantasy Football Storylines: Russell Wilson Explodes, Breece Hall In Trouble
Thanksgiving Week started with a bang, as players like Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Rico Dowdle, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Jacobs, De’Von Achane, and Tyreek Hill (among others) had big stat lines. We also saw a massive total on Friday from Brock Bowers, who is on pace to break all kinds of rookie tight end records, while Patrick Mahomes returned to his middling ways.
Sunday’s action was also filled with big performances from our fantasy heroes, as the likes of Jayden Daniels, Anthony Richardson, Bijan Robinson, Joe Mixon, Terry McLaurin, and Mike Evans helped managers take the lead heading into their Sunday and Monday night games.
It wasn’t all unicorns and rainbows, however. Fans saw Justin Herbert, Kenneth Walker III, Calvin Ridley, and Garrett Wilson fail to meet their statistical expectations.
That list also includes a certain young quarterback who we all loved coming into the season, but who can’t be trusted in fantasy circles anymore … more on that below.
With that said, here are my Fabs’ Five Fantasy Football Storylines from Week 13 that stood out the most. For all of the latest news and fantasy advice, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt five days a week!
Fantasy Football Week 13 Storylines
Russell Wilson Throws Three Touchdowns
Wilson posted his best stat line of the season, throwing for 414 yards and three scoring strikes to finish with 26.9 points. It was a good sign for the veteran, as he had scored just 20.1 fantasy points in his previous two games combined. The performance will put him among the most added players off the waiver wire ahead of Week 14 (bye-mageddon II)!
Wilson’s insertion into the starting lineup has also been great for George Pickens, who has scored 16-plus fantasy points in three straight games where it hasn’t been snowing a ton! What’s more, Pickens has scored 16-plus points in four of Wilson’s six starts.
Speaking of the Browns, the Wilson and Pickens connection will face them in Pittsburgh next.
We Might Have a Breece Hall Problem
Hall landed on the injury report this past week with a bum knee, but he fought through it to practice on Friday and play on Sunday against the Seahawks. Unfortunately, it seems the ailment hindered him in the stat sheets. He carried the ball just 12 times for 60 yards, didn’t record a single target, fumbled twice (one lost), and scored a mere six points. He has now been held under 13 points in four of his last five games, and one must wonder if he will be limited when the Jets travel south to face the Dolphins.
I’d also be concerned about Hall for those heading to the fantasy postseason, as the Jets are not playoff contenders. That could lead to the coaches keeping Hall’s touches limited or, even worse, sitting him down.
With that being said, fantasy fans who have him on their rosters might want to grab Braelon Allen as insurance. He’s available in most fantasy leagues heading into Week 14.
Chase Brown Is A Must-Start Running Back
I don’t use the phrase “must start” loosely in fantasy football, as it’s set aside only for elite, consistent producers. Well, Brown has entered that conversation.
Since taking over as the Bengals’ featured back in the absence of Zack Moss, he’s been on a statistical binger with at least 19 points in four straight games. He’s also averaged a solid 24 touches in those four contests, not to mention 6.5 targets, 5.5 catches, and 4.3 yards per rush attempt.
His 21.9 point-per-game average during that time is also among the best running backs in fantasy football. Upcoming matchups against the Cowboys, Titans and Browns will no doubt make Brown a fantasy league winner for the lucky managers who have rostered him.
Bucky Irving Takes Over the Bucs Backfield
Irving went off last weekend against the Giants, posting six catches, 151 total yards, one touchdown and 27.1 fantasy points. Well, he was even better on Sunday, beating Carolina for 152 rushing yards, three catches for another 33 yards, one touchdown and 27.5 points. More impressive, he’s taken the lead in the Buccaneers backfield over Rachaad White.
Irving's 28 touches bested White’s 12 touches by a mile, and his yardage totals were better than his teammate by 107! Irving is going to be a must-start next week when the Bucs host the Raiders, who are one of the NFL’s most vulnerable teams against the running back position. The rookie is looking a lot like a league winner as the postseason nears.
It’s Time To Cut Ties With C.J. Stroud
Stroud came into the season with high expectations, as the Texans added Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs to an offense that already had Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to make many statistical waves. In fact, he’s been one of the bigger duds in fantasy football … that was evident in his disappointing stinker against the Jaguars.
Despite a favorable matchup against a Jacksonville defense that had allowed eight field generals to beat them for at least 18.6 points, Stroud had a modest 242 passing yards with one touchdown and 14.4 points. He has now been held under 16 fantasy points in seven straight games and eight of his last nine, and Stroud hasn’t been able to exploit bad pass defenses. With the Texans on a bye, he’s 100 percent cut-able for a hot free agent.