Fabs' One And Done Fantasy Football Playoff Lineup For Super Bowl LIX
The final round of the 2024 NFL postseason has arrived, as the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. Fantasy fans looking for a postseason challenge are most likely involved in what’s called a “One and Done” league. In these formats, managers pick a player once in the entirety of the playoffs, and the fantasy team with the most points after the Super Bowl wins. I’m involved in such a league.
In order to track how my lineups were built, here’s a look at each “team” I compiled in each round and how they performed. Plus, I’ve put together my final One and Done lineup for the Super Bowl.
Enjoy!
Wild Card Round Lineup
QB – Jayden Daniels, Commanders (22.3 points)
RB – Saquon Barkley, Eagles (14.3 points)
WR – Nico Collins, Texans (25.2 points)
TE – Mark Andrews, Ravens (5.2 points)
FLEX – Puka Nacua, Rams (10.1 points)
This lineup suffered from the lack of production I received from Nacua and Andrews, and obviously I was hoping for much more from Barkley. In the Divisional Round, I created the lineup listed below thinking the Commanders and Ravens would both lose their games.
Divisional Round Lineup
QB – Lamar Jackson, Ravens (18.1 points)
RB – Derrick Henry, Ravens (14.4 points)
WR – A.J. Brown, Eagles (3.4 points)
TE – Zach Ertz, Commanders (13.8 points)
FLEX – Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders (18.7 points)
I started Jackson and Henry expecting the Ravens to lose to Buffalo (and they did), but neither had great games. Brown’s 3.4 fantasy points killed me, too, but at least I ended up with good totals from McLaurin and Ertz. Still, this was a very rough weekend for me!
Conference Championship Round Lineup
QB – Jalen Hurts, Eagles (33.4 points)
RB – James Cook, Bills (28.4 points)
WR – Xavier Worthy, Chiefs (22.1 points)
TE – Travis Kelce, Chiefs (3.9 points)
FLEX – DeVonta Smith, Eagles (8.5 points)
Since I already used Daniels, I stuck with the NFC in this round and used Jalen Hurts. That was the safe play, as I’ll be able to use Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl Round. Kelce put up a stinker, but overall, I had three players post 22-plus points including Hurt’s 33.4.
Super Bowl Round Lineup
QB – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
RB – Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
WR – Marquise Brown, Chiefs
TE – Dallas Goedert, Eagles
FLEX – DeAndre Hopkins, Chiefs
I have already used Hurts, Barkley, Brown, and Smith, so I could only use one Eagle in this round. That’s Goedert. Everyone else plays for the Chiefs. Mahomes, who has scored 20-plus points in three of his four Super Bowls, will be the quarterback. Postseason volume says to play Hunt over Isiah Pacheco, and I went with Hopkins and Brown to fill the roster.