Fab's Top Five Fantasy Football Kickers to Draft in 2025
Kickers don’t get much respect in the fantasy football world anymore. In fact, many leagues have eliminated the position altogether.
For those of you who remain more traditional and have kept kickers (which you should), you probably know that a great kicker can actually be a real asset … and you’ll get them all late in drafts.
Let’s take a look at my top-five fantasy kickers for 2025, and what you can expect from them heading into the new fantasy football season.
Top 5 Fantasy Football Kickers
1. Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys (ADP – 187.0): Aubrey has emerged into the most valuable kicker in fantasy football. The strong-legged booter has averaged 10-plus fantasy points in each of his first 34 NFL games, and he’ll see plenty of opportunities behind what should be a prolific Cowboys offense. Aubrey will have even more value in fantasy leagues that use fractional scoring or reward or longer field goals.
2. Jake Bates, Lions (ADP – 207.0): Bates busted out in his first NFL season, finishing seventh in fantasy points among kickers while making nearly 90 percent of his field goals. He also has a big leg, making six field goals of 50-plus yards, including a career-best 58-yarder. The Lions will score a ton of points and should allow Bates plenty of chances to post points, both on the field and in fantasy play.
3. Cameron Dicker, Chargers (ADP – 197.0): Is there a better nickname than “Dicker the Kicker?” The veteran posted a career season in 2024, scoring 168 points and finishing in the top three at his position. Dicker is a strong-legged booter too, as he nailed nine field goals of 50-plus yards, including one from 59 yards. That makes him more valuable in leagues that use fractional scoring and/or have bonuses.
4. Chris Bowell, Steelers (ADP – 240.0): Boswell is coming off his best statistical season, leading the NFL with 184 fantasy points (10.8 points per game). The veteran could certainly see some regression in 2025, but it’s tough to ignore the sort of success he had a season ago. The Steelers offense should move the ball with Aaron Rodgers under center, so look for Boswell to remain a consistent fantasy starter.
5. Wil Lutz, Broncos (ADP – 255.0): Lutz saw a career resurgence last season, scoring 149 fantasy points and finishing in the top 10 among kickers. He’s been a fantasy starter for most of his time kicking behind coach Sean Payton’s offenses in New Orleans and now in Denver, and the Broncos have the talent to be one of the league’s best offenses once again. I expect a top-10 finish from Lutz again this season.