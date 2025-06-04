Fantasy Football Draft Or Pass: Is Chris Godwin Worth The Risk In Drafts?
Chris Godwin is coming off what might have been his best statistical season. In his first seven games, he ranked second in fantasy points among wide receivers and was on pace for 334.7 points. That would have ranked him behind only Ja’Marr Chase in 2025. It also would have been Godwin’s highest fantasy career point total by nearly 60 points.
Unfortunately, Godwin suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 7 and was lost for the rest of the season. In his absence, rookie Jalen McMillan emerged as a legitimate starter in all fantasy leagues. He averaged 14.4 points over the next eight games, and he finished with no fewer than 16.7 fantasy points over the final five contests of the regular season.
Chris Godwin 2025 Fantasy Outlook
Despite his injury, the Buccaneers signed Godwin to a three-year deal in the offseason worth $66 million, including $44 million guaranteed. The team then used its first-round pick on Ohio State slot receiver Emeka Egbuka, which seemed odd since Godwin had just been retained on a relatively significant contract from a financial perspective.
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht stated that the selection of Egbuka had nothing to do with Godwin’s recovery, however, or any concerns that he might miss part of this 2025 season.
"[Egbuka] does allow us to make sure that Chris does do his rehab correctly and we don’t rush him, and all those things,” Licht said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “So that does give us a little comfort with the pick — that we can do that, to make sure that he’s not rushed back. But [Egbuka] had nothing to do with where Chris is currently in the rehab.”
Whether that’s true or not, it seems like the Buccaneers’ selection of Egbuka is their way of insuring themselves against a scenario where Godwin is unable to return to action in Week 1. That could also include him starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which would force Godwin to miss no fewer than the first four games of the regular season.
Chris Godwin Draft Or Pass
The lack of news about Godwin’s status during his rehab and recovery process, in addition to the selection of Egbuka in the draft, has the veteran’s stock falling. A surefire top-36 overall pick had he not gotten injured and kept up his statistical pace, Godwin is now being picked on average as the WR31 (ADP – 68.0) on the NFFC website. He’s going as the WR35 based on Underdog Fantasy’s best-ball drafting data, with an average draft position of 64.2.
Chris Godwin Verdict
Entering his age-29 campaign, Godwin is at the tail end of his most productive pro seasons. Couple that with the addition of Egbuka and the questions about his health, and Godwin is a risk in 2025 fantasy drafts, even if he’s not coming off the board until the sixth round. Maybe things change if we hear positive reports about his return from that gruesome ankle injury, but for now, Godwin is a player I’m passing on in drafts unless he falls further.