Fantasy Football Draft Or Pass: Is It Time To Fade Mark Andrews in 2025?
Mark Andrews has been one of the top tight ends in fantasy football for most of the past six seasons. During that time, he’s scored 170-plus points five times, and it would have been six had he not gotten injured and missed seven games in 2023. In his 10 games that year, he averaged 13.5 points, which would have projected to 230.2 points over a full 17 games.
Last season was a bit of a Jekyll and Hype campaign, however.
Andrews was dreadful in the first four weeks, scoring just 12.5 combined PPR points, including two games where he failed to post a single point. He was even being released in some smaller fantasy leagues. He woke up statistically after that, scoring 11 touchdowns and ranking fifth in fantasy points at the position during that time.
In all, Andrews finished sixth in points among tight ends, behind Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle, Jonnu Smith and Travis Kelce. Despite that very respectable finish, Andrews’ 11.1 points-per-game average was his lowest since his rookie season of 2018, when he averaged 6.7 points.
Mark Andrews 2025 Fantasy Outlook
Andrews will be 30 when this season starts, and he’s in the final year of his contract with the Ravens. So, he’ll have added motivation to produce good numbers. On the downside, Isaiah Likely, who is also in a contract year, remains a threat to Andrews' target share and, in turn, his fantasy appeal.
The Ravens also signed DeAndre Hopkins, which adds another mouth to feed.
The team now has Zay Flowers as its top wideout, to go along with Rashod Bateman (who just signed a new contract), Hopkins, and the two tight ends, Andrews and Likely. Oh, and let’s not forget their big bruising running back, Derrick Henry. His presence was a huge reason that Baltimore ranked second in rushing percentage and attempts last season.
On the flip side, the Ravens were also second-to-last in pass percentage. As a result, the more targets are split up, the less likely (no pun intended) that Andrews will be able to surpass what was one of his worst seasons in terms of points-per-game average.
Mark Andrews Draft Or Pass
Andrews is on the downside of his career, so the days of elite-level fantasy production are over. You also have to be concerned about the steady dip in his points-per-game average last season, not to mention the potential for a smaller target share with Hopkins in the pass attack. With that being said, the tight end position is thin and not highly valued based on ADP data beyond the likes of Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle, and Sam LaPorta.
Mark Andrews Verdict
Andrews is being drafted as the TE7 over at the NFFC website, coming off the board at 89.0 overall on average. That’s too rich for my blood. His average draft position is much more attractive at Underdog Fantasy (106.2), at which point I’d be fine drafting him. I would draft him with the expectation that he’s unlikely to average more than 12 points per game, and I’d also be looking to draft a second, younger tight end in case Andrews flops.