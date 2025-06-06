Fantasy Football Draft Or Pass: Is Chris Olave A Wideout To Target In Drafts?
Chris Olave came into the NFL with high expectations.
The 11th overall selection in the 2022 draft, he had a solid rookie season for the New Orleans Saints and fantasy fans alike. He posted 72 receptions, 1,042 yards and four touchdowns, which helped him finish in the top 25 among wideouts based on fantasy points. He went on to improve on those totals in year two, catching 87 passes for 1,123 yards with five touchdowns and scoring 231.3 points.
Fantasy managers were expecting a further statistical leap last season, but it didn’t happen. In the six games where he played at least 42 snaps, Olave averaged just 12.5 points. He went on to suffer two concussions within a month of each other, so the Saints decided to sit him out for the remainder of the season as a precaution.
He finished with just 76.7 PPR points.
Chris Olave 2025 Fantasy Outlook
Olave possesses the talent to make a fantasy impact, and at 24 years old, he’s only now entering the prime of his career. The concern, of course, is whether Olave will be able to play a full 17 games due to his multiple head injuries, which date back to his college days with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He gave an update on his health in the offseason, and Olave sounded optimistic.
"I'm 100 percent man,” Olave told the Times-Picayune. “Like I said, I don't really have symptoms with the concussion. I feel good. I'm making sure that I'm building my body stronger and I'm just trying to get right."
Olave participated in May’s OTAs (Organized Team Activities) without restrictions and even took reps returning punts. That bodes well for his chances of being ready to roll when the Saints open training camp this summer. It’s also good news in terms of him building a rapport with rookie Tyler Shough, who is considered the favorite to be the new starting quarterback in New Orleans after Derek Carr’s retirement. Spencer Rattler is also in the mix.
In addition to having a different starting quarterback, the Saints brought back veteran WR Brandin Cooks in the offseason. Rashid Shaheed, who was injured last season, will return to work as well.
Chris Olave Draft Or Pass
Olave probably won’t reach the statistical heights of a Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, but he can still be a solid No. 2 fantasy wide receiver … as long as he stays free of any more concussions. If he does suffer another head injury, Olave would be destined to miss significant playing time. He’d also have to contemplate whether he wants to keep playing football, as multiple concussions have been linked to serious health issues later in life.
Fantasy managers must also remember that Olave, even at 100 percent, will be catching passes from Shough, a rookie who is destined to endure growing pains, or Rattler, who isn’t exactly the second coming of Drew Brees either. The quarterback situation will be a major concern.
Olave will also have more competition for targets in the form of Shaheed and Cooks, not to mention tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau.
Chris Olave Verdict
Olave’s current ADP on the NFFC website is 79.0 as the WR37. He’s being taken higher in the Fantasy Underdog best ball leagues with an ADP of 65.4 (WR36). Either way, he’s not being drafted as more than a No. 3 wideout or flex starter. In that range, Olave is worth a look. However, I’d rather have Courtland Sutton, Devonta Smith or Zay Flowers among wideouts on that same tier. Overall, I’d rather pass on Olave than roll the dice on him in 2025.