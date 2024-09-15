Fantasy Football Injury Update: Evan Engram is OUT on Sunday
Evan Engram was injured in pre-game warm ups.
Fantasy managers should move quickly to get him out of their lineups.
If you do not have a backup tight end, consider adding Colby Parkinson or a Chargers tight end.
Hayden Hurst, Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers tight ends (Hayden Hurst, WIll Dissly) will face off with a Panthers team that allowed 29.5 PPR points to Saints’ tight ends in Week 1. Hurst blocked less than 6% of the time in Week 1, and his primary role was as another pass-catcher for Herbert. Will Dissly is another option in the deepest leagues.
Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams
Parkinson has taken over the Tyler Higbee role, and with Puka Nacua dealing with a knee injury, there could be a few more targets going his way. Parkinson played more offensive snaps than any other NFL tight end this week (69). He caught four of his five targets for 47 yards vs. the Lions on Sunday.
Jordan Akins, Cleveland Browns
Akins will be taking over for David Njoku this week. He has good pass-catching abilites and has experince playing with Watson from their time in Houston.