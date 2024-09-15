SI

Fantasy Football Injury Update: Evan Engram is OUT on Sunday

Two tight ends that could be available on the wire

Jennifer Piacenti

Aug 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) catches a touchdown pass past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Anthony Johnson (43) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) catches a touchdown pass past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Anthony Johnson (43) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Evan Engram was injured in pre-game warm ups.

Fantasy managers should move quickly to get him out of their lineups.

If you do not have a backup tight end, consider adding Colby Parkinson or a Chargers tight end.

Hayden Hurst, Los Angeles Chargers 

Chargers tight ends (Hayden Hurst, WIll Dissly) will face off with a Panthers team that allowed 29.5 PPR points to Saints’ tight ends in Week 1. Hurst blocked less than 6% of the time in Week 1, and his primary role was as another pass-catcher for Herbert. Will Dissly is another option in the deepest leagues. 

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Parkinson has taken over the Tyler Higbee role, and with Puka Nacua dealing with a knee injury, there could be a few more targets going his way. Parkinson played more offensive snaps than any other NFL tight end this week (69). He caught four of his five targets for 47 yards vs. the Lions on Sunday. 

Jordan Akins, Cleveland Browns

Akins will be taking over for David Njoku this week. He has good pass-catching abilites and has experince playing with Watson from their time in Houston.

