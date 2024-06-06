Fantasy Football: Kirk Cousins' Injury Clouds Early-Season Outlook
Kirk Cousins has proven to be a valuable asset in fantasy football, averaging more than 18 points per game since 2020. This impressive performance has consistently placed him as the QB12 on a per-game basis, despite being drafted outside of the Top 12 in fantasy drafts. Even in the 2023 season, before his unfortunate Achilles injury, Cousins maintained his high standards, averaging 18.72 points per game, which was seventh-best among QBs.
That Achilles tear occurred in Week 8. Cousins is now seven months removed from surgery and 36 years old.
In the off-season, the Atlanta Falcons put a big bet on Cousins’ health, signing him to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.
Interestingly, the Vikings chose not to.
Shortly after signing Cousins to the massive deal, the Falcons selected QB Michael Penix, Jr. with the eighth draft pick, appearing to hedge their bet.
Talent-wise, Cousins did not lose a step in 2023, averaging 291.4 passing yards and 2.3 TD passes a game before the torn achilles. He was also throwing to one of the top receivers in the league, Justin Jefferson, as well as an elite tight end, TJ Hockenson, and a talented rookie, Jordan Addison.
Now in Atlanta, there is a wealth of untapped potential. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson are all brimming with talent but have yet to break out at the NFL level. The Falcons are hopeful new head coach Raheem Morris, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, and Cousins can help unlock that potential.
Unlike Aaron Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles on his lead foot, Cousins tore his right Achilles, which is his plant foot where he gets power. Most people can return to normal use within six months of Achilles surgery. However, elite NFL quarterback play does not qualify under “normal use.” Cousins has been taking snaps at OTAs but is not yet 100%. Only time will tell how age and injury will affect Cousins.
We should expect a slow start for Cousins and this new offense, with everyone possibly hitting their stride mid-season. For now, I’ll leave my drafts without Cousins and hope to grab him on waivers if all goes well a few weeks into the season. I’m not willing to start the season with the risk, but the ceiling is tremendous.