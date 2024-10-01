Fantasy Football Quarterbacks to Stream in Week 5 (Good Matchup for Trevor Lawrence?)
With four teams on bye this week, you may be looking to stream a quarterback. If you need a replacement for Jalen Hurts or Jared Goff, consider these options -- all of which are likely still available on your waiver wire.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 5
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Lawrence and the Jaguars are off to an 0-4 start, and it is hard to understate how much they need this win at home Sunday.
The Jaguars offense showed some life in Week 4 vs. the Texans, leading for much of the game despite being away underdogs, ultimately losing 24-20. They were able to get Brian Thomas, Jr. going, and they should be able to build on that momentum this week vs. the Colts.
Indianapolis has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing passers this season, including an average of 254 passing yards and 29 rushing yards per game with eight total touchdowns.
In two career starts vs. Steichen's Colts, Lawrence has 422 passing yards and four passing touchdowns with a 71% completion-rate, and he won both contests.
Justin Fields, Steelers
Fields had a massive game on Sunday, finishing Week 4 as the QB1 with 312 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 55 ground yards and two rushing scores vs. the Colts.
Russell Wilson isn’t getting his job back. Fields is becoming more than a game manager for the Steelers, and he has massive upside with a solid rushing floor. He’s currently the QB7 for the season on a per-game basis. The matchup with Dallas, who allowed Lamar Jckson and the Ravens to run all over them, is especially strong for this dual-threat QB.
Dallas will be missing DeMarcus Lawrence, and it is preparing to play without Micah Parsons, too.
Joe Flacco/Anthony Richardson, Colts
I’m bullish on Flacco if he gets the start on Sunday, and I think he might as Richardson is dealing with hip and abdominal injuries.
The Colts are 2-2 to start the season, and they should start their healthiest option vs. their divisional opponent. Flacco jumped in for Richardson on Sunday and tossed two touchdowns, proving he can pick up right where he left off last season.
When Flacco starts, Michael Pittman. Jr. and Josh Downs also get a boost, and that should add up to points vs. a Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most passing yards (1,135), seven passing touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.