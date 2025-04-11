Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: LSU Tight End Mason Taylor
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback, running back and wide receiver prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the tight ends. I started with Penn State standout Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland. Now I’ll examine Louisiana State’s Mason Taylor.
Mason Taylor Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-5 1/8
Weight: 251 pounds
Mason Taylor College Stats
2022: LSU: 38 rec, 414 yards, 3 TDs
2023 LSU: 36 rec, 348 yards, TD
2024 LSU: 55 rec, 546 yards, 2 TDs
Mason Taylor Fantasy Profile
2024 Pass Snaps: Wide 9.0% Slot 44.6% Inline 45.1%
The son of first-ballot Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, the former great pass rusher of the Miami Dolphins, Mason Taylor had three successful seasons at LSU. He earned a starting role in their offense as a freshman, finishing with 38 receptions and three touchdowns. He had his best statistical season in 2024, as Taylor busted out for 55 catches, 546 yards and two scores.
Some scouts would point out that Taylor’s early numbers were less impressive because he was playing with high-end wideouts Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. In 2024 with Nabers and BJT in the NFL, Taylor graded out as the 16th-best tight end in FBS (minimum 50 targets) based on PFF data, finishing sixth in catches and 14th in receiving yards. Taylor also posted 1.23 yards per route run and finished ninth in average depth of target (aDOT).
He is a versatile player too, splitting his time as a receiver and a blocker during his college career. In fact, Taylor’s slot and inline percentage were nearly identical in his final season.
Mason Taylor Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. Seattle Seahawks (No. 52)
2. Los Angeles Chargers (No. 55)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 70)
4. New York Jets (No. 73)
5. Indianapolis Colts (No. 80)
Taylor is projected to be a Day 2 selection, and I have him drawing interest in the middle of the second round. Seattle could use an upgrade at tight end, as Noah Fant hasn’t been much of a fantasy option and is entering the final year of his deal. The Chargers have Will Dissly and signed Tyler Conklin, but I don’t think that precludes them from adding a tight end. If they can’t land Michigan’s Colston Loveland in the first round, Taylor is an option.
The Jaguars have Brenton Strange on their roster, but I still see them bringing in Taylor as competition after the release of Evan Engram. The Jets are also a nice landing spot if we assume they pass on Penn State’s Tyler Warren in the first round. The same sort of scenario goes for the Colts, who are also a favorite to land Warren in Round 1. Should they go in a different direction, Taylor would be a nice fantasy fit for them in the draft’s third round.