Fantasy Football Running Back Busts to Avoid in 2025: Saquon Barkley Regression Incoming
Running back busts can be detrimental to your chances of taking home a fantasy football championship, or at the least your chances of fielding a competitive roster. Just ask any manager who drafted Chrisitan McCaffrey or Travis Etienne Jr. last season. Based on their lack of success, it was tough to make up for their absences unless you got lucky and were able to land Bucky Irving or Chase Brown a bit later in your drafts. That was likely rare.
So, let’s get into some of the running backs who could fail to meet expectations … and I’m not going to bring you some weak sauce and mention players who won’t cost you some real draft capital. Was Raheem Mostert a bust last season after scoring 21 touchdowns the previous year? Not when you look at his average draft position, which was in Round 7.
Last year, McCaffrey and Etienne Jr., both first-round picks, are perfect examples of busts. Breece Hall, who had an ADP of 5.4, finished as a disappointment … he wasn’t even in the top 15 among running backs. Even Isiah Pacheco, who was picked on average at 20.2, can be labeled a bust. Yes, he missed time with injuries, but he wasn’t good upon his return.
Bust can’t be busts if they don’t cost you something significant in the draft, though. Who cares that Kimani Vidal didn’t become the sleeper we thought last year ... he only cost a late-round flier.
Based on these parameters, I’m going to give you some running backs who might not be complete busts but could fail to meet expectations based on his current ADP data. So, let’s call these runners you should beware or who could fail to meet your expectations.
2025 Fantasy Football RB Busts to Avoid Drafting
Saquon Barkley, Eagles: Barkley is coming off a magical 2024 campaign, rushing for over 2,000 yards, finishing second in fantasy points among backs and winning a Super Bowl. However, I have discussed ad nauseam why he’s almost a lock for regression. Whether it’s the trend of running backs faltering the season after posting 370 touches, 400-plus carries (regular season and playoffs) and 2,000 rushing yards, Barkley is up against all of it. Oh, and he’s on the Madden cover for those of you who believe in curses.
Player
Year
Yards
Points
Year
Yards
Points
Points Diff.
Derrick Henry
2020
2027
333.1
2021
937
193.3
-139.8
Adrian Peterson
2012
2097
347.4
2013
1266
232.7
-114.7
Chris Johnson
2009
2006
392.9
2010
1364
272.9
-120
Jamal Lewis
2003
2066
325.1
2004
1006
164.2
-160.9
Terrell Davis
1998
2008
381.5
1999
211
36.7
-344.8
Barry Sanders
1997
2053
348.8
1998
1491
235
-113.8
Eric Dickerson
1984
2105
327.4
1985
1234
228
-99.4
O.J. Simpson
1973
2003
285.2
1974
1125
170.4
-114.8
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: McCaffrey has played in seven or fewer game in three of his last five seasons, including a 2024 campaign where he missed all but four games. When he played last season, he wasn’t great, averaging 12 points per game. He’s also going into his age-29 season, yet CMC is still getting picked, on average, at 9.0. That’s nuts. I might be in the minority here, but managers drafting McCaffrey that high are asking for trouble. If you do draft him, you better be sure to get Isaac Guerendo as a fantasy handcuff.
Joe Mixon, Texans: Mixon was a fantasy football superstar in the first 11 weeks of last season, averaging a league-best 22.6 points per game. During that time, he averaged more than 100 scrimmage yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. He fell apart down the stretch, though, failing to score more than 10.6 fantasy points over his final four games. He’s also been dealing with a foot injury all offseason that now has his status for the start of this season in doubt. With the addition of Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks, not to mention Mixon’s age and current injury situation, and you can call me very concerned in 2025.
James Conner, Cardinals: Conner was solid last season, posting over 1,500 total yards, nine touchdowns and 253.8 fantasy points. The concern is that this was the first time he played at least 16 games ever in his career, missing at least four games in each of the previous two seasons. He’s also entering his age-30 season, so you have to wonder how much more he has left in the tank. Plus, a young Trey Benson is waiting in the wings.
Aaron Jones Sr., Vikings: Jones Sr. finished last season tied for 14th in fantasy points among running backs, and he was seventh among backs with 306 touches. At the age of 29, it was the most touches he’s ever had in a single season. Now entering his age-30 season, Jones Sr. is likely to lose work to Jordan Mason, 26, who the Vikings acquired via trade. This is looking a lot like a potential backfield committee, so I’d beware Jones Sr.