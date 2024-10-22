Fantasy Football Steaming Waiver Wire Kickers for NFL Week 8
Last week, I recommended Wil Lutz, Jason Myers, and Tyler Bass as streaming kickers and all finished with 10 points or more. Lutz had 18 points, Myers had 12, and Bass had 10.
With no teams on a bye this week, streaming kickers aren’t quite as important, but I do like Lutz’s matchup against the Panthers, Myers at home against the Bills, and Bass against the Seahawks. Bills-Seahawks should be a high-scoring game.
Rather than rehash why those three are still good options, let’s turn our attention to a few other kickers who could help you win this week. All rostering data comes from ESPN.
Streaming Waiver Wire Kickers for Week 8
Will Reichard, Vikings, 83% Available
Reichard has been on fire the last two games, scoring 16 points against the Jets and 15 against the Lions. He’s 3-for-3 from 50 yards plus and has yet to miss a field goal this year.
This week, Reichard has a juicy matchup against a Rams team giving up 363.5 yards per game, 26th in the NFL, and 5.8 yards per play, 27th in the NFL. That sets up well for a Vikings offense that is averaging 333.2 yards per game, 13th in the NFL, and 5.8 yards per play, 10th in the NFL.
Minnesota suffered a disappointing loss to the Lions last week and is looking for a get-right game on Thursday night. The OVER/UNDER is set at 48.5 at FanDuel, one of the higher totals for the week, so they’re expecting points to be scored. Expect Reichard to get his in an indoor stadium.
Brandon McManus, Packers, 96% Available
McManus was just signed by the Packers ahead of Week 7 and put up a solid stat line, highlighted by a game-winning 45-yard field goal. He made all 3 of his extra-point attempts as well, finishing with 7 points overall.
This isn’t the same kicker who was automatic for the Broncos for all those years, but last season he made all 35 of his extra-point attempts and went 5-for-10 from 50-plus yards. Overall, he made 81.1% of his field goal attempts for the Jaguars.
The Packers offense averages the seventh-most points per game (26.6) and sixth-most yards per game (382.4). This week, they face a reeling Jaguars opponent coming off consecutive games in London. I could see the Packers hanging a big number on a defense giving up the third-most points per game in the NFL (27.7).
As I said, I like Lutz again this week as well as Myers and Bass and they’re all still available in most leagues, so you can use them as well. Reichard has the highest upside between him and McManus, so I’d prioritize him. He also gives you good coverage for the rest of the season.
