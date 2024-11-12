Fantasy Football Streaming Defense/DST to Target in Week 11
Week 11 is a tricky one for fantasy football defenses, as some of the top-scoring units on the season draw brutal matchups. You're not starting the Steelers (2nd in fantasy points per game) against the Ravens, you're not starting the Chargers (3rd) against the Bengals, and you're not starting the Broncos (4th) against the Falcons.
Or at least, you're not starting them if you have the roster spot to add a streaming defense to plug into your starting lineup and hold down the fort for you.
Here are the best streaming defense options to target in fantasy football for Week 11, which are all available in at least 50% of ESPN public leagues.
1. Los Angeles Rams (@ NE) — 92.7% Available
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots offense have been making strides lately, but this is absolutely still a matchup to target in fantasy football. In Maye's four full games, opposing defenses have scored 12.0, 9.0, 11.0 and 4.0 fantasy points.
Only giving up 4 to the Bears last week was noteworthy, but it really doesn't make up for allowing strong games to both the Jaguars (25th in fantasy points per game) and Titans (28th).
This Rams defense isn't as good as their fantasy production (tied 10th in points per game) might make them seem, but they're still firmly good enough to take advantage of a matchup with New England.
2. Miami Dolphins (vs. LV) — 74.5% Available
The Dolphins' defense has been terrible in fantasy football so far, but some of that is because of their long stretch of offensive struggles — which left opponents with short fields and tons of drives with which to rack up points. It also allowed opponents to play with leads, removing the fantasy-friendly obvious passing situations.
From a real-world perspective, PFF has the Dolphins graded out as the No. 18 defense in the NFL. Nothing special, but any middle-of-the-pack defense becomes worth a look against the Raiders.
Vegas ranks 21st in the NFL in pass blocking grade, and the 26.0% pressure rate they're allowing is the fifth highest in the NFL. They're heavy 7.5-point underdogs on the road in Miami, and that means lots of spots where the Miami pass rush can pin their ears back and attack the quarterback.
3. Green Bay Packers (@ CHI) — 75.1% Available
The Chicago Bears just fired Shane Waldron, but I'd bank on it taking at least a little bit of time before that has any significant impact on the offense. A unit that has scored a combined 27 points and averaged just 230 yards per game isn't going to completely transform itself overnight. Consider, too, that their pre-bye week numbers were inflated by a couple of big games against the Panthers and Jaguars.
The Bears are allowing the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses on the year, and without those two easy games in Week 5 and 6, they've allowed 9.7, which would be the 5th-most.
Like Miami above, the Packers' defense is nothing special, but they are fine. They've been able to take advantage of some soft matchups to post a few solid fantasy scores this season, and this matchup should be no different — especially coming off a bye week.