Fantasy Football Streaming Defense/DST to Target in Week 13
The gap between the No. 2 defense and the No. 12 defense in fantasy football this season is less than 2 points per game. There is no real every-week must-start lock. Savvy managers will be streaming defenses, or starting a new one every week, as needed based on whoever has the best matchup in a given week.
Consider that only two of the nine defenses that scored 10-plus fantasy points on Sunday were rostered in over 50% of ESPN leagues in Week 12.
Here are your best streaming defense options that are available available in 50% or more of leagues in Week 13.
1. Buffalo Bills (vs. SF) — 60.3% Available
Bye weeks create good opportunities for streamers because most managers don't have room to stash a good defense on their bench when they're not in action. That leaves Buffalo, the No. 7 scoring fantasy defense on the season, readily available.
The matchup also couldn't get much better. The San Francisco 49ers are reeling, and the betting markets clearly indicate that Brock Purdy is not expected to return (or at least not return effectively) in Week 13. Buffalo is favored by 6.5 points in a game with a 45.5-point over/under at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Packers defense scored 12 fantasy points against the Brandon Allen-led 49ers offense. The Bills rank two spots ahead of Green Bay in pressure rate and match them in turnover rate this season, and they're just as well equipped to capitalize on this juicy spot.
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ CAR) — 64.3% Available
Our top streaming option in Week 12, the Bucs rewarded managers with 10 fantasy points against the New York Giants. And honestly, it felt like they left a lot of upside on the table too.
Things don't get much tougher for Tampa in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers.
Bryce Young and company brought the fight to the Chiefs last week, for sure, but even with their recent improvements this is not an offense to fear, and that's reflected in the Buccaneers being 6.5-point favorites despite the game being in Carolina.
This is another spot with big blowout potential for Tampa, and that once again positions their defense beautifully for a big day of fantasy scoring.
3. Indianapolis Colts (@ NE) — 92.2% Available
The Indianapolis Colts' defense is one of the most widely available in fantasy football despite their ranking as No. 16 in fantasy points per game. I'm not saying they've been a good fantasy unit by any stretch, but being only one spot ahead of the No. 30-scoring Atlanta Falcons in rostered percentage? That's a little far.
And of course, we're not streaming them just because they rank No. 16 in scoring. It's all about this week's matchup.
The Colts-Patriots game in Foxboro has the week's second-lowest over/under, at 42.5 points at FanDuel. This game is going to be light on offense, and the Colts are favored (by 2.5 points) to come out on top.
Drake Maye continues showing flashes, but the Patriots gave up 12 points to the Miami Dolphins' defense last week. And in Drake Maye's six full games, they've given up 9.5 points per game. That would be the fifth most for any team on the season (and even if we factor in all the Patriots' games, they've still allowed the seventh most).
Indy's defense being a fine unit from both a real-world and fantasy standpoint makes them a great play in this spot.