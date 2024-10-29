Fantasy Football Streaming Defenses/DST to Target in Week 9
Some years fantasy football gives us a handful of defenses that should be considered must-start options regardless of the matchup. That's not really the case this year, and even if you've got a top-scoring unit like the Denver Broncos, you really should not be starting them against the Baltimore Ravens.
There are still plenty of options for you out there, though. As is the case most weeks, favorable matchups are doing a lot to elevate some defenses' values in Week 9, making them strong starting options for the week.
Here are the top three streaming defenses for fantasy football this week, all of whom are available in at least 50% of ESPN public leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DST for Week 9
1. New Orleans Saints (@ CAR) — 61.5% Available
The Carolina Panthers haven't been quite as generous to opposing defenses in fantasy football as you might think this year, but they've still allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game at the position and have multiple turnovers in each of their last four games. Whether it's Bryce Young or Andy Dalton at the helm, this offense remains a plus matchup in fantasy.
The Saints, for their part, haven't been anything special as a fantasy defense. That is, outside of their first matchup against the Panthers, when they racked up 16 fantasy points.
They're favored by a full touchdown on the road in this one, and that kind of a lopsided spread means they should spend plenty of time playing with a big lead, opening the door for lots of obvious passing downs where sacks and interceptions become more likely.
2. Cincinnati Bengals (vs LV) — 61.2% Available
Unlike the Panthers, the Raiders have been as good a fantasy matchup as you'd think. They've conceded the second-most points per game to the position, and that includes giving up at least 11 points in five of their eight games (including four of their last five).
A ridiculous 18.3% of the Raiders' drives have ended in turnovers this season, which is creeping up on doubling the league average of 10.7%. Factor in their inability to protect the quarterback (22.6% pressure rate allowed is the eighth highest in the NFL) and you have the recipe for huge fantasy production.
The Bengals are available in so many leagues for a reason — they have now scored negative fantasy points three times this season. But they've also shown big upside, including a 15-point performance in Week 7. Realistically this pick isn't about the Bengals though — it's about the fact that if "defense against the Raiders" was a single team, they would be the second-highest-scoring defense in fantasy this season. You can stream pretty much anyone in this matchup.
3. Tennessee Titans (vs NE) — 97.7% Available
Here's a deeper cut for those of you in deeper leagues, or who might find yourselves competing with other managers who are also streaming defenses each week.
Once again, we're looking at a team that is almost purely a matchup play. The Titans are a bottom-five fantasy defense on the year. They are, however, slightly better from a real-world perspective (No. 26 in PFF defensive grade compared to No. 28 in fantasy production).
The Patriots have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to defenses (10.4), and their quarterback uncertainty this week with Drake Maye in the concussion protocol isn't going to make things any better for their offense, which is the league's worst based on PFF grade.
The Titans could very well be the antidote that makes New England's offense come alive, but if you're hurting for options then the Titans can fill the void for one week.