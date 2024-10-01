Fantasy Football Streaming Defenses/DST for Week 5 (Time to Buy Broncos?)
It's time to choose your streaming DST for Week 5. There are some solid options available on the waiver wire. With four teams on bye, be sure to put in your claims so you don't miss out.
Fantasy Football Streaming Defense in Week 5
Broncos DST
The Broncos will face a Raiders team likely without Davante Adams. Denver has held their opponents to just 13.8 points per game while the Raiders have averaged just 19.5, and game total is set at just 36.5.
Gardner Minshew has been sacked 13 times already this season, while the Broncos defense has made 16 sacks- second only to the Vikings (17). Denver is allowing its opponents to convert on just 28% of third downs (third-best) and their five takeaways are tied for ninth.
The Broncos defense is ranked ninth according to PFF, yet they are available in 95% of ESPN leagues.
New England Patriots DST
The Patriots have been beat by slot receivers this season, but the Dolphins aren’t likely to be able to exploit that deficiency with their questions at quarterback.
Miami has scored a league-worst 11.3 average points per game this season and they have completed only 22.4% of their first downs. Dolphins passers have also taken 13 sacks. The Patriots DST ranks 19th according to PFF, but the Dolphins offense ranks 29th. The game total is set at just 35.5- the lowest total of the week.
Seattle Seahawks DST
The Seahawks host the Giants this week. The game total is set at 43.5 with Seattle favored by -6.5. That’s an implied point total of just 18.5 for the Giants, who have averaged just 15 points per game this season. Their six giveaways are tied for the sixth-most this season.
Before their Week 4 matchup with the Lions, the Seahawks had allowed the fewest passing yards per game. The Giants are not the Lions.
Seattle’s 82.5 PFF defense grade ranks second among NFL defenses, and their 14 sacks are tied for fourth-most.
Others: Raiders DST, Dolphins DST