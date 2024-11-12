Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks to Target in Week 11
Week 11 doesn't bring an overly disastrous slate of bye weeks for the quarterback position in fantasy football. If you were counting on Daniel Jones or Bryce Young, you have bigger problems. But Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield have been great for managers in 2024, and their absences will be felt.
It's also not like the quarterback position as a whole has been stellar this year. Outside of maybe the top six or seven scorers, there are few true "must-start" players at the position this year. That makes streaming quarterbacks (adding one from the waiver wire to start each week depending on who has the best matchup) especially appealing.
Here are the best streaming quarterback options to target in fantasy football for Week 11, who are all available in at least 50% of ESPN public leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks Week 11
1. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. BAL) — 59.8% Available
Everyone who mocked the Pittsburgh Steelers for replacing Justin Fields with Russell Wilson despite their 4-2 start owes some apologies. Wilson's 3 games don't have him qualifying for most stat leaderboards, but if he did he would rank No. 2 among quarterbacks in adjusted yards per pass attempt (9.55 — on pace to be a career-high) and No. 3 in passer rating (105.9).
He's also the QB7 in fantasy points per game, with 19.3.
Now you might think a matchup with the dominant Baltimore Ravens could bring things back down to earth a bit, but this is actually a great matchup for fantasy purposes. The Ravens allow 25.3 points per game (8th most in the NFL) and are one of only three teams allowing over 20 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
I'm not ready to declare Russ a weekly starter just yet, but he genuinely has that potential. So adding him this week not only gives you a great option to start in Week 11, but also gives you someone you might be plugging into your lineup for weeks to come. Consider that his next three weeks include two fine matchups against the Cleveland Browns (middle of the pack in fantasy production allowed to QBs) and a great one against the Cincinnati Bengals (fifth-most fantasy points to QBs). As an added bonus, come playoff time in Week 16 he draws the Ravens again.
I wouldn't often burn waiver priority or spend any real FAAB on a quarterback, but things are different with Wilson this week.
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. CIN) — 52.2% Available
If Russ isn't available in your league, you could still do a lot worse than Justin Herbert in that Bengals matchup that I teased above.
After a slow start to the season, Herbert has been on a roll over the last three weeks with 24.1, 19.5 and 19.8 fantasy points. Interestingly, none of the three defenses he's faced during that stretch allow even top-15 fantasy production to quarterbacks on the year.
Now he draws the Bengals, who have given up 30-plus points in two of their last three games. It's not just Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson who have burned them either. The trio of Cleveland Browns quarterbacks combined for 19.5 in Week 7. The only opponents they have held under 15 fantasy points in the last eight games have been Daniel Jones and Desmond Ridder.
Expect Herbert to keep rolling here.
3. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (vs. LV) — 53.7% Available
The Miami Dolphins offense has been one of the most confusing parts of the NFL season so far. Obviously, they're terrible without Tua, but whether they're good with Tua or not seems to depend on which quarter, or even which drive, you watch them on. But that point is only tangential to what we're looking at in fantasy this week.
Tua is almost guaranteed to throw the ball at least 25-30 times, and his playmakers have the potential to bust off a couple of long touchdowns at any time. His floor in a good matchup is generally fine, and even though he hasn't shown much upside all year, that untapped ceiling still very much exists.
And what better matchup to realize his upside than the Las Vegas Raiders? No team grades out as worse tacklers by PFF's grade (an abysmal 30.0 for tackling), and they have a ridiculous 56 missed tackles on passing plays.
Honorable Mention: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (@ NYJ)
Anthony Richardson doesn't get an official selection here, because he might not play. But Joe Flacco has been terrible, and it doesn't make much sense for the Indianapolis Colts to continue trotting out the veteran in place of their hopeful quarterback of the future when he's playing like that.
Richardson has firmly been a fantasy football bust so far in 2024, but the upside he provides with his legs remains undeniable. If he gets the start I still wouldn't target him over Wilson or Herbert, but he would be worth considering in deeper leagues or if you're hurting for options.