Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks to Target in Week 16
If you're one of the select few still alive in fantasy football this week, there's definitely a better chance than average you have one of the top quarterbacks. Josh Allen has singlehandedly carried his fair share of teams to the fantasy football semifinals, and squads with Jalen Hurts or Lamar Jackson will be well-represented in Week 16.
But if you don't have one of those top starters, this means you really need to nail your QB decision in Week 16. There's not much margin for error.
So if you're in the unenviable spot of needing a new starting quarterback to clash with one of the elite, here are your best streaming options in Week 16, who are all available on the waiver wire in at least 50% of ESPN leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks Week 16
1. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (vs LAR) — 56.2% Available
Streaming Aaron Rodgers was one of the few ways that a team without a top starter was able to keep up with the best of the best in Week 15. Featured as our top streamer in Week 15, he came through with a huge 30.1 fantasy points (QB4 on the week) in a great matchup against the Jaguars.
His matchup this week isn't nearly as soft, but it's also not a week loaded with good streaming options either, so Rodgers stands out ahead of the crowd. He's also Michael Fabiano's top waiver wire pickup this week.
Rodgers has been a relatively consistent producer this season, going over 15 fantasy points in three of his last four and eight of 14 games overall. As he showed with a season-high 339 yards in Week 14 then a season high in fantasy scoring in Week 15, he does have some upside as well.
While this matchup isn't as good as last week's, it's not like it's a bad one. The Los Angeles Rams just shut down Brock Purdy in a bad-weather game, but the week before that was the famed 50-point game to Josh Allen. Overall on the season, they're allowing the eighth most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (@ BUF) — 84.1% Available
Okay, it's a bad week for streaming if you don't have Rodgers. Starting Drake Maye in the semifinal is not going to feel good. I get it. But the Buffalo Bills, as good as they are, do seem to represent a plus fantasy matchup at this point.
Their offense is clicking on historic levels, but their defense has also given up back-to-back 40-point games. The Patriots obviously can't compare to the Lions (or even the Rams) offensively, but you don't need New England to drop 40 for Maye to turn in a decent fantasy outing.
Maye has actually had a pretty reasonable floor for how bad the New England offense is, and he's gone for 17 fantasy points in three of his last four games (five times in nine starts overall). Things also seem to be clicking for the rookie down the stretch — the last two games are the first time all season he's earned back-to-back PFF grades over 70 (both overall and passing grades).
Add on the fact that he's contributed 13.3 fantasy points with his legs over those last two games, and you have a dark horse option to be a fantasy football playoff hero.
3. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ LV) — 98.5 Available
Did I mention it's a bad week for streaming QBs? It's never going to feel good to start Mac Jones, but if you're in a deeper league you might be desperate this week.
Jones' three-game stretch since the Jags' Week 12 bye has included performances of 20.0 and 18.7 fantasy points. The 5.1-point dud against the Titans is, of course, a huge blemish on the resume, but you're not starting Mac Jones for his safe floor.
The Jags are letting him sling it (46 attempts last week, 32 attempts against Houston after Lawrence already had 10 before leaving the game), and he's also taken off and run the ball 3.4 times per game over his last five.
This is also as much about picking on the Raiders as about targeting Jones. Vegas has given up top-10 fantasy production to QBs this year, and they're regularly getting blown out (allowing opponents to go run-heavy against them) is the biggest reason it hasn't been even worse.
PFF has them dead last in coverage grade, at a truly horrendous 30.6 (the next worst teams are 49.4, 51.9 and 52.5), and there's no better spot for Mac Jones to try to establish that he has the potential to get another crack at an NFL starting job.