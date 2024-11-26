Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks to Target in Week 13
After the bye week nightmare in Week 12, many fantasy football managers will be getting their starting quarterbacks back in Week 13. But unless you have one of the top five or six options on the season, that doesn't necessarily mean that you should simply ignore the position and roll with your long-term starter.
The difference in per-game scoring between the QB8 and the QB15 this season is just 1.2 points. Matchup and situation matter a lot more in figuring out who to start in a given week once you're looking at that mid-tier of starters.
With that in mind, these quarterbacks are the best streaming options available on the waiver wire in 50% or more of ESPN public leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks Week 13
1. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (@ DET) — 64.4% Available
Maybe Shane Waldron was the problem with the Chicago Bears offense after all. In his first game post-Waldron, Caleb Williams dropped 16.2 fantasy points against a Packers defense that has allowed the NFL's seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Then in his second game, Williams went off for a huge 26.9 against a Vikings D that has allowed the 10th fewest.
Williams draws another tough matchup here, but a deeper dive suggests this one might be a little less concerning than his last two.
The Detroit Lions have allowed the sixth-fewest points per game to QBs, but they've had a relatively easy schedule, which has included matchups with Mac Jones and Mason Rudolph. Only two of the 11 starting quarterbacks they have faced rank even top-12 in per-game fantasy production on the year.
Caleb Williams' transformation these last two weeks looks like it's for real, and even a matchup against the Lions shouldn't slow him down too much.
2. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (@ CIN) — 50.4% Available
A Thursday Night Football game with a tough matchup in terrible weather brought disappointment to anyone who streamed Russell Wilson in Week 12, but his outlook is a lot brighter in Week 13.
Wilson himself isn't the star he once was, but he's also clearly not the washed-up bum people were treating him as when the Steelers inserted him into the starting lineup over Justin Fields. His 74.7 passing grade ranks right in the middle of the pack among starting quarterbacks for the year.
And that's really all you need in this week's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed the fourth most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. Cincy is giving up over 21 points per game, and over the last four weeks that has included 35.1 to Jalen Hurts, 32.9 to Lamar Jackson and 24.4 to Justin Herbert. Getting to take on Jacoby Brissett in Week 1 (8.0) and Desmond Ridder in Week 9 (5.2) really makes their season-long number look more respectable than it might otherwise.
This is a defense that PFF has graded out at No. 26 in coverage and No. 28 in rushing the passer, and that has the potential to translate to a huge fantasy showing for Russ.
3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (@ NO) — 67.5% Available
Don't look now, but Matthew Stafford is the QB5 in fantasy football, with 102.4 points (20.5 per game) over the last five weeks. That's not just some arbitrary time cutoff either — that's when Cooper Kupp returned from his four-game absence.
Even more impressive? Four of the five defenses he faced during that stretch are units that have given up bottom-11 fantasy production to quarterbacks over the entire season. So the New Orleans Saints, who allow the 12th-fewest, shouldn't exactly scare you off.
That mark from the Saints' D is also largely influenced by their hot start, which has slowed down significantly in recent weeks. They've allowed 19.3 points per game (which would be seventh most in the NFL for the season) over the last six weeks.
This matchup becoming more fantasy-friendly reflects their real-world play too. PFF has them graded out at No. 24 in coverage and No. 26 in pass rush. This is quietly a really great spot for Stafford, who may not be flying under the radar much longer.