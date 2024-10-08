4 Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks for Week 6
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you may be looking to stream a quarterback.
The good news is you won’t even have to feel weird about playing another QB in place of Patrick Mahomes this week since the Chiefs are one of those teams on a bye.
Once you try it, I think you’ll like it.
Here are four quarterbacks to consider streaming this week.
Daniel Jones, Giants
Jones should get Malik Nabers back this week, and that bodes well for him vs. a Bengals defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers this year. In what is expected to be a negative game script, expect Jones to connect with Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson while also adding some yards of his own on the ground. Jones has the fourth-most pass attempts this season (178) and his 1,138 passing yards rank 11th in the NFL. The Bengals have allowed 10 passing touchdowns this season across their first five games.
Kirk Cousins, Falcons
Cousins passed for 509 yards and 4 touchdowns in Week 5 vs. the Bucs on Thursday Night Football, finishing as the QB1 for the week. It’s safe to say that he looks healthy again. This week he gets an excellent match-up against the Panthers, who have allowed the seventh-most average fantasy points per game (22.1) along with 11 total passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this year.
Caleb Williams, Bears
Williams has an excellent matchup this week vs. the Jaguars, who have allowed the most average fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (26.5). They have allowed the third-most completions (129) for the second-most passing yards (1,494). Williams has passed for 300+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in two of his last three contests. He has the mobile upside that can also pay dividends in fantasy.
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Lawrence looked much better last week in a favorable matchup vs. the Colts, passing for 371 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This week he has the London game and a tougher matchup vs. the Bears, but the spread is just -2 in favor of Chicago, and we could get more connections for Lawrence and Brian Thomas, Jr. in a back-and-forth game script. If you’re willing to bet on talent, this is the play.