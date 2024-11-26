Fantasy Football Streaming Running Backs to Add on Waiver Wire in Week 13
We’re entering the home stretch in the fantasy football regular season with only two more weeks left before the playoffs.
Thankfully no teams are on bye this week and there weren’t many major injuries at RB, so your roster should be set. But, there are some solid running backs still on waivers in the majority of leagues who could help this week or in the future.
Below are three RBs who fit that mold. Let’s get into it, with all availability numbers coming from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Running Backs Streaming Options in Week 13
Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders, 80% Available
Abdullah was the top player I mentioned in this spot last week and he delivered, scoring 17.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues and leading the Raiders backfield in touches. Zamir White and Alexander Mattison both missed the Week 12 game, but even if they return, it’s hard to imagine Abdullah being eliminated from the game plan, especially in the passing game where he made 5 catches for 37 yards and scored a TD. This was the second straight game where he had a receiving TD.
This week the Raiders face the top run-stopping defense in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs. In what should be a negative gamescript, the Raiders will have to throw more and Abdullah is their best pass-catching back. While the Chiefs are also good at preventing RBs from getting much in the receiving game, volume plays into Abdullah’s value here and makes him a decent flex option.
He's also a top waiver wire add on Michael Fabiano's list for Week 13.
Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears, 78% Available
I mentioned Johnson in this spot last week too and, while he didn’t get as much work as in Week 11, he still scored a TD. That makes it two weeks in a row where Johnson scored and three of the last five weeks. He’s established himself as the Bears' primary runner when punching the ball in during short-yardage situations.
This week doesn’t set up as a great one for Johnson as the Bears face the Lions, a team giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. But on a short week, the Bears may need to lean heavier on Johnson. Plus, to stay in the game they’ll need to control the clock. That only happens in a run-heavy attack.
The week after projects as a better game facing a 49ers defense that is 11th in fantasy points allowed to RBs and has given up the third-most rushing TDs in the league. Johnson has played in 40% or more of the Bears snaps the last two weeks, suggesting his role in this offense is firm.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders, 98% Available
I know I said there weren’t many major injuries at RB, but the one that stands out the most is Austin Ekeler. He took a big hit early against the Cowboys and had to go to hospital with what is being diagnosed as a concussion. Starter Brian Robinson was also dinged up against the Cowboys.
The Commanders play the Titans on Sunday so this pickup hinges on whether Ekeler, or Robinson, plays. Even if only Ekeler misses time, that opens the door for McNichols. Ekeler had scored over 17 points in PPR leagues in three of his previous four games before Week 12.
The Titans are solid against RBs this year, giving up just 17.3 fantasy points per game against them on average. However, this could be a positive gamescript and the Commanders could run the ball a lot against that defense. McNichols is a good flex option with RB2 upside if Ekeler is out.