Fantasy Football Streaming Running Backs to Add on Waiver Wire in Week 14
Streaming running backs will play a critical role in Week 14 with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, and Texans all on a bye week. That means managers need to replace Jonathan Taylor, Brian Robinson Jr., Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon and the duel-back setups for the Broncos and Patriots.
This week, those managers have a top option that likely everyone in every league will be focused on, as well as a few sleeper picks who could be options.
Below are three backs who could help you now and in the playoffs. All availability data comes from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Running Back Streaming Options in Week 14
Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers, 98% Available
Guerendo will be the top pick-up in every league this week after Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were both put on the IR. The 49ers love to feed their RBs, and with no one as talented or experienced as him, Guerendo should see a heavy workload in Week 14. Spend all your FAAB on him if you still have some.
He’s already proven capable of big performances when given the lead role. Guerendo had 14 carries for 85 yards and a TD in Week 8 against the Cowboys and also put up 99 yards on 10 carries in Week 6 against the Seahawks. On the season, he’s averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
This week he faces a Bears defense that is middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to running backs. They were just gashed by the Lions for 194 rushing yards, but that was on a short week against arguably the best running team in the NFL. I wouldn’t expect a top-10 performance from Guerendo this week, but his volume should be high enough to make him an RB2 in most lineups.
Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars, 67% Available
Bigsby returned from injury in Week 17 and turned eight touches into 35 scrimmage yards against the Texans. That’s the bad news. The good news is he was on the field for 32 snaps versus 37 for Travis Etienne. That suggests this is a duel-back offense, and Bigsby has been more efficient than Etienne this season.
Bigsby is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 3.2 yards after contact. Etienne is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry and 1.5 after contact. If Bigsby gets going, the Jaguars will have to let him cook.
The Jags face the Titans this week, and they’re one of the best teams defending the pass in the NFL. The Titans could also be in a negative game script with Mac Jones expected to start. That means they’ll need to lean heavily on their running backs, and Bigsby seems like the better option this year.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers, 89% Available
This is a speculative add and play. With J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve and Gus Edwards not doing much (six touches for 32 yards) in his role last week, the Chargers may want to see what they have in Vidal in Week 14. He’s certainly a more explosive and well-rounded RB than Edwards.
Vidal averaged 5.0 rushing yards per carry against the Falcons in Week 13. This week he faces a tough Chiefs defense giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. That’s not great news for those looking for a starter this week, but at this point in the season, most of the top options are gone, so I wanted to provide you with someone who should see at least 10 touches.