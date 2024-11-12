Fantasy Football Streaming Wide Receivers to Add on Waiver Wire in Week 11
We’ve got four teams on a bye in Week 11, the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That, coupled with all the injuries at the wide receiver position this year, leaves fantasy managers scrambling to fill holes in their lineups at wide receiver.
Luckily, there are some good WR options on the waiver wire in the majority of leagues. Two are rookies seemingly primed for a second-half breakout and the third is a veteran who might finally be finding his fantasy footing.
All three are worthy of consideration as starters this week and could play a role on your team for the rest of the season. All availability numbers come from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streaming Options in Week 11
Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, 75% Available
Pearsall appears to have cemented his role as the third receiver, and primary slot receiver, on the 49ers behind Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings. He played in 64% of the Niners offensive snaps in Week 10, finishing with 6 targets, 4 catches, 73 yards, and a TD against the Bucs, good enough for 17.3 points in PPR leagues.
The 2024 first-round pick is still working his way into the lineup after being shot in an attempted robbery in the preseason, but it’s clear the 49ers intend to get him involved after spending an early pick on him. Pearsall had 9 targets in the 49ers' previous two games and has played only 11 fewer snaps than Samuel in that time. He also had a carry two weeks ago.
This week, the 49ers face the Seahawks, who have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. While Jennings, Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are all above him in the pecking order, Pearsall’s upside, and involvement in the 49ers offense, can’t be ignored.
Rashod Bateman, Ravens, 86% Available
When the Ravens traded for Diontae Johnson, most thought that would spell doom for Bateman’s fantasy value. Instead, Bateman just had his second-best fantasy performance of the season, turning 8 targets into 6 catches for 54 yards and a TD, good enough for 17.4 points in PPR leagues.
More encouragingly, he played in 78% of the Ravens offensive plays in Week 10 while Johnson played in just 8%. Whether Johnson is still acclimating to the Ravens offense or something else is going on, it appears Bateman’s role as the WR2 in Baltimore is secured. Over the last two weeks, he has a 23.1% target share and a 23.3% first-read share.
This week, Bateman faces a Steelers defense that is among the toughest against WRs in the league, giving up the ninth-fewest points to WRs in fantasy. However, given the Steelers are tougher against the run than pass, the Ravens may be forced to throw more. That makes Bateman an option for anyone looking for a flex play.
Adonai Mitchell, Colts, 91% Available
With Michael Pittman sidelined last week, Mitchell played in 94% of the Colts snaps and had 6 catches on 6 targets for 71 yards. That was his biggest snap share of the season and he finished with 13.1 points in PPR leagues. Overall, he had a 17.1% target share in Week 10.
Most of Mitchell’s value is tied up in Pittman’s availability. If Pittman is out, Mitchell is an interesting streaming option. If Pittman plays, you probably don’t want to start Mitchell.
This week the Colts face a beleaguered Jets defense that’s been stingy against WRs throughout the season, but was just burned against the Cardinals. After that, they face the Lions and Patriots, two teams that have been more susceptible to giving up points against WRs.
Either way, Mitchell is worth a pick up, whether to play or stash.