Fantasy Football Streaming Wide Receivers to Add on Waiver Wire in Week 13
It’s an all-important week in fantasy football as managers try to secure playoff spots with only two weeks remaining in the fantasy regular season. Coupled with Thanksgiving and games on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday and we’ve got a wild week ahead in fantasy.
While there are no teams on bye this week and no major injuries on the wide receiver front in Week 12 (for once this season) necessitating filling holes, there are some top players on the waiver wire who could help you this week and into the playoffs.
Here are the top 3 WRs I’m targeting on the waiver this week who could also be streaming options if needed. Availability data comes from ESPN.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans, 93% Available
I mentioned Westbrook-Ikhine in this spot last week and he delivered again, making two catches for 48 yards and scoring a TD. He’s now scored a TD in six of his last seven games and had 11.9 points or more in PPR leagues in four of five games. He's also a top waiver wire add on Michael Fabiano's waiver wire list.
Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the field for more time than Calvin Ridley over the last four weeks and is commanding nearly 20% of the Titans' total targets over the last four weeks, averaging 5 targets per game in that time.
This week, the Titans take on a Commanders secondary that just gave up 241 passing yards and two passing TDs to Cooper Rush. CeeDee Lamb had 10 catches for 67 yards in the game and Jalen Brooks beat them for a 41-yard pass.
Will Levis has played better since his return from injury and this should be a negative gamescript for the Titans where they have to throw the ball more. The Titans also face the Jaguars, one of the worst fantasy defenses against wide receivers, next week and in Week 17, giving Westbrook-Ikhine more opportunities to make an impact the rest of the year too.
Noah Brown, Washington Commanders, 89% Available
Terry McLaurin grabs all of the headlines for the Commanders WR group, but Brown has established himself as the unquestioned No. 2 in a high-scoring offense. He had 10 (!) targets in Week 12 and is averaging 5.5 targets over the last six games. On the season, he’s seeing 18% of the Commanders' total targets, just below McLaurin (22%).
As you know, the Commanders face the Titans this week and their defense gives up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to WRs on the season. Not a great matchup. But after a bye in Week 14, the Commanders face the Saints, who give up the eighth-most fantasy points to WR, and in Week 17 take on the Falcons, who give up the sixth-most points.
Whether you start him or just want to keep him off another team’s roster, Brown has a strong role to play down the stretch in fantasy.
Devaughn Vele, Denver Broncos, 98% Available
Vele has ascended the Broncos depth chart and is now their primary slot receiver. He’s playing in over 65% of their snaps the last three weeks, second on the team behind only Courtland Sutton, and commanding over 15% of the targets in that time, including 25% in Week 12.
In the last three weeks, he’s gone over 10 points in PPR leagues and turned 18 total targets into 14 catches for 185 yards and one TD. This week he faces a Browns defense giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. After a bye week, he faces the Colts and Chargers, both middling defenses in terms of points allowed to fantasy WRs.