Fantasy Football Streaming Wide Receivers to Add on Waiver Wire in Week 14
The final week of the fantasy football regular season is here. In the grand wisdom of NFL schedule makers, it also happens to be the heaviest bye week of the season, with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, and Texans all off this week.
Big holes need to be filled across lineups, and we’re here to help. Below are three solid wide receiver streaming options for Week 14. These players are good options to consider this week and could be good in the playoffs too, depending on your needs.
For the full waiver wire pick-up guidance for Week 14, check out SI fantasy insider Michael Fabiano’s waiver wire pick-up article. For now, let’s focus on the wide receivers and see what’s out there. All availability data comes from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Wide Receivers Streaming Options in Week 14
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans, 80% Available
I mentioned Westbrook-Ikhine in the Week 12 edition of this story and since then he’s scored three TDs, including two in Week 13. He’s been heavily dependent on TDs to score in fantasy, and thus far he’s delivered, with at least one receiving TD in eight of his last nine games.
If you’re worried about usage, don’t be. While his total receptions are low (seven in the last three weeks combined), his targets are not. He’s averaging 6.3 targets per game the last three weeks, tied for the most on the team, and played in 100% of the Titans offensive snaps in Week 13.
This week, NWI gets a tasty matchup against the Jaguars, who are giving up the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers on the season. It doesn’t get much better than that for a streaming option.
Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers, 72% Available
Thielen exploded in his second game back from injury, racking up 8 catches for 99 yards and a TD in Week 13. He also had another near-TD but was ruled to have not controlled the ball, though it seemed he did. Overall he had 10 targets in Week 13, the most on the team.
You could say that was a product of the Panthers playing a weak Bucs secondary. You can also question how much things will change for Thielen, who was the Panthers' primary slot receiver in Week 13, with Jalen Coker expected to return from injury. But don’t let that scare you. Thielen was Bryce Young’s favorite target early in his rookie season last year and clearly still has his trust.
The Panthers face a tougher opponent in Week 14, taking on an Eagles secondary giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. I would still pick him up as the Panthers face the shaky Cowboys in Week 15 followed by games against the Cardinals and the Bucs again. He could wind up starting for you in the championship.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars, 99% Available
Washington might be a one-hit wonder after putting up 24.3 points against the Texans in Week 13, catching six passes for 103 yards and a TD. But if you need a high-upside player who is available in basically every league, you might not find a better one than Washington.
The biggest concern is Mac Jones is the presumed starting QB moving forward after Trevor Lawrence suffered a scary concussion in Week 13. Then again, much of Washington’s production came after Jones entered the game. Sometimes those backups gain more trust because they practice together.
This week Washington faces a tough Titans defensive backfield that gives up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs. The Jaguars could be facing a negative gamescript, however, and might need to throw more. That could play into Washington’s hands.