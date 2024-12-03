Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire Targets (Add Isaac Guerendo, Russell Wilson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine)
Well, the NFL is doing it to us again. It’s bye-mageddon Part II, and it comes at the most vital time for countless fantasy fans … in the final week of the fantasy regular season.
This week will see the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, and Texans all on byes. That leaves us without some high-end quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels, not to mention superstar running backs like Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon and Jonathan Taylor. We’ll also miss Nico Collins, Courtland Sutton, and Terry McLaurin among the wide receivers, and Mark Andrews and Zach Ertz will be missed at tight end.
That’s why this week’s waiver-wire claims might be the biggest of the year.
To help with those decisions, here's a look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire.
Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Claim Targets
Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers (ESPN – 1.3%; Sleeper – 5%; Yahoo! – 43%)
The 49ers have lost Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the season, and the team also placed Jordan Mason on injured reserve with an injured ankle. That leaves Guerendo as the top back for coach Kyle Shanahan, and he'll easily be the most added player in fantasy football heading into Week 14. He's a must-add player, and I'd go all in on FAAB too.
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears (ESPN – 37%; Sleeper – 55%; Yahoo! – 54%)
Williams has been on fire since Thomas Brown took over as the Bears' offensive play caller, averaging 276 passing yards and a solid 23.1 fantasy points in his last three games. Compare that to the 198.3 passing yards and 13.4 points he averaged with Shane Waldron at the helm, and it’s easy to see why Williams needs to be picked up in all leagues.
Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers (ESPN – 43.1%; Sleeper – 41%; Yahoo! – 35%)
Wilson went off in the stat sheets against the Bengals, throwing for 414 yards with three touchdowns and scoring 26.9 fantasy points in a 44-38 win. It’s his best performance of the year and makes the veteran well worth an add ahead of the second bye-mageddon. In fact, Wilson will likely be in a lot of starting lineups in an AFC North matchup against the Browns.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans (ESPN – 19.9%; Sleeper – 27%; Yahoo! – 17%)
Westbrook-Ikhine has quietly been solid for fantasy managers lately, scoring double digits in three straight games and five of his last six games. He’s also found the end zone in seven of his last eight games, including two touchdowns in a loss to the Commanders. With six teams on a bye in Week 14, Westbrook-Ikhine will be a flex starter against the Jaguars.
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers (ESPN – 59.1%; Sleeper – 63%; Yahoo! – 59%)
Kraft has been cut in some fantasy leagues after he scored just 7.6 combined points in Weeks 9 and 11, which included a zero-point performance against the Bears. He’s been much better the last two weeks, however, scoring a combined 24.4 points. He also saw seven targets on Thanksgiving night, which was his highest total of the entire season.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts (ESPN – 57.1%; Sleeper – 58%; Yahoo! – 60%)
I was surprised to see Richardson still available in around 40 percent of leagues across the major platforms, and I’d grab him now if possible. The Colts have a bye in Week 14, but Richardson has plus matchups against the Titans and Giants during the fantasy playoffs. I know he can’t help you this week, but AR will be long gone if you want to put in a claim.
Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers (ESPN – 27.3%; Sleeper - 50%; Yahoo! – 31%)
Thielen had his first huge fantasy game of the season, seeing 10 targets for eight catches, 99 yards, one touchdown, and 23.9 points. What’s more, Bryce Young has been playing very well lately, and Thielen looks to be his top option in the passing game. While a tough game in Philadelphia looms, Thielen does get Dallas and the Bucs again in the fantasy playoffs.
Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers (ESPN – 10.6%; Sleeper – 21%; Yahoo! – 17%)
Vidal didn’t do much in the Chargers’ win over the Falcons, seeing just four touches for 20 yards. However, the rookie is still worth a speculative add in fantasy leagues now that J.K. Dobbins is on injured reserve. Gus Edwards, who had just six carries in Atlanta, is a one-dimensional runner, so there’s a chance for Vidal to see more touches moving forward.
Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars (ESPN – 0.9%; Sleeper – 4%; Yahoo! – 1%)
Washington played a big role in the Jaguars' pass attack on Sunday, seeing a career-high 12 targets for six catches, 103 yards, one touchdown and 24.3 fantasy points. With Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis out for the season, the youngster should continue to get opportunities, too. The Jaguars face the Titans next, so Washington could be an asset in bigger leagues.
Noah Gray, TE, Chiefs (ESPN – 7.2%; Sleeper – 19%; Yahoo! – 11%)
Has Gray surpassed Travis Kelce as the best fantasy tight end in Kansas City? Alright, that’s a little wild, but he has been solid in the last three weeks. In that time, he’s scored four touchdowns and 50.7 fantasy points. While it’s hard to start a backup tight end in fantasy leagues, managers might have no choice with another bye-mageddon in Week 14.
Notables Waiver Wire Quarterbacks
Jameis Winston, Browns
Will Levis, Titans
Bryce Young, Panthers
Derek Carr, Saints
Notable Waiver Wire Running Backs
Tank Bigsby, Jaguars
Braelon Allen, Jets
Sincere McCormick, Raiders
Jeremy McNichols, Commanders (BYE)
Notable Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Saints
Keon Coleman, Bills
Brandin Cooks, Cowboys
KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
Ray-Ray McCloud, Falcons
Tre Tucker, Raiders
Notable Wavier Wire Tight Ends
Pat Freiermuth, Steelers
Mike Gesicki, Bengals
Dawson Knox, Bills
Juwan Johnson, Saints
Austin Hooper, Patriots (BYE)
Notable Waiver Wire Kickers
John Parker Romo, Vikings
Chad Ryland, Cardinals
Matthew Wright, Chiefs
Brandon McManus, Packers
Notable Waiver Wire Defenses
Buccaneers defense
Saints defense
Dolphins defense
Eagles defense
Bengals defense
Titans defense