Fantasy Football Streaming Wide Receivers to Grab on Waivers for Week 9
No other position in football has a glut of streaming options in fantasy football for Week 9 quite like the wide receiver group. Breakout performances thanks to QB changes, injuries, and trade rumors have put these players in a position to start this week and potentially emerge as regular starters the rest of the season for your squad.
While it’s important to temper expectations with anyone you’re picking up on the waiver wire, all three of the players mentioned below have breakout potential. Best of all, all three are available in over 50% of leagues on ESPN, where the availability data comes from.
Here are some legit streaming options for fantasy managers to consider in Week 9 with the 49ers and Steelers on a bye week.
Fantasy Football Streaming WRs Week 9
Cedric Tillman, Browns, 83% Available
People didn’t buy into the Cedric Tillman hype after Week 7 when he was listed here as a top streaming option, but they will after another breakout performance.
Tillman had 7 catches for 99 yards and 2 TDs in the Browns' Week 8 upset win over the Ravens, scoring 28.9 points. That comes on the heels of an 8-catch, 81-yard performance in Week 7.
With Jameis Winston under center, the Browns have become a strong passing team and Tillman has become Winston’s top target. He has 21 targets over the last two weeks and has played in 82% and 90% of the team's snaps, respectively, in that time.
The Browns face the Chargers this week, a team giving up just 193.4 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL. But with the amount of opportunity Tillman has received the last two weeks, he’s a must-add and must-start for now.
Xavier Legette, Panthers, 76% Available
Legette has scored 2 TDs in the last three weeks and garnered 14 targets in that time. The 2024 first-round pick should see those numbers improve even more with Diontae Johnson expected to be traded this week.
While I wouldn’t expect Legette to become a WR1, he has WR2 upside, especially if Johnson is shipped off. The Panthers quarterback situation remains up in the air, but whether Andy Dalton or Bryce Young are throwing the ball, it’s clear they’re looking Legette’s way.
This week the Panther face a Saints team giving up 249.1 receiving yards per game, 28th in the NFL, and next week they face a struggling Giants secondary that allowed 278 passing yards against the Steelers and what should have been 3 TD passes if not for a penalty and a overturned TD pass on review.
Jalen McMillan, Bucs, 58% Available
With Chris Godwin out for the season and Mike Evans likely out another game, McMillan has become the Bucs top wide receiver, leading the group in snap count (81%) in Week 8. Tight end Cade Otton made the biggest impact in the receiving game with 9 catches, 81 yards, and 2 TDs against the Falcons, but as teams focus on him more, it should open up opportunities for McMillan.
McMillan led the Bucs wide receivers with 7 targets in Week 8 and also had 8 targets in Week 7. He had 2 carries in the last two weeks as well.
The Bucs have a tough stretch of games against the Chiefs this week and the 49ers next week, but McMillan’s usage makes him a viable starter, especially if the Bucs are in a negative game script and need to pass.