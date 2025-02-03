SI

Fantasy Football Super Bowl Player Rankings For Every Position

Michael Fabiano

Patrick Mahomes has scored 23-plus fantasy points in all but one of his four Super Bowl appearances.
Super Bowl Bowl LIX is here!

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl championships, while the Philadelphia Eagles want to stop the streak and get revenge for their loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII.

For those of you playing in a postseason fantasy league, here's a look at my final player rankings for the 2024 Super Bowl. I'm focusing these rankings on traditional playoff leagues where there are no multipliers. Instead, we'll look at potential production and projected team success.

Good luck everyone!

Fantasy Football Super Bowl Quarterback Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Opponent

1

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. KC

2

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at PHI

Fantasy Football Super Bowl Running Back Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Opponent

1

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. KC

2

Kareem Hunt

KC

at PHI

3

Isiah Pacheco

KC

at PHI

4

Kenneth Gainwell

PHI

vs. KC

5

Samaje Perine

KC

at PHI

Fantasy Football Super Bowl Wide Receiver Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Opponent

1

Xavier Worthy

KC

at PHI

2

A.J. Brown

PHI

vs. KC

3

DeVonta Smith

PHI

vs. KC

4

Hollywood Brown

KC

at PHI

5

JuJu Smith-Schuster

KC

at PHI

6

DeAndre Hopkins

KC

at PHI

7

Jahan Doston

PHI

vs. KC

8

Justin Watson

KC

at PHI

Fantasy Football Super Bowl Tight End Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Opponent

1

Travis Kelce

KC

at PHI

2

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. KC

3

Noah Gray

KC

at PHI

4

Grant Calcaterra

PHI

vs. KC

Fantasy Football Super Bowl Flex Player Rankings

Rk

Player

Position

Team

Opponent

1

Saquon Barkley

RB

PHI

vs. KC

2

Xavier Worthy

WR

KC

at PHI

3

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

at PHI

4

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

vs. KC

5

DeVonta Smith

WR

PHI

vs. KC

6

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

vs. KC

7

Kareem Hunt

RB

KC

at PHI

8

Hollywood Brown

WR

KC

at PHI

9

JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR

KC

at PHI

10

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

at PHI

11

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

KC

at PHI

12

Kenneth Gainwell

RB

PHI

vs. KC

13

Noah Gray

TE

KC

at PHI

14

Samaje Perine

RB

KC

at PHI

15

Jahan Doston

WR

PHI

vs. KC

16

Grant Calcaterra

TE

PHI

vs. KC

Fantasy Football Super Bowl Kicker Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Opponent

1

Harrison Butker

KC

at PHI

2

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. KC

Fantasy Football Super Bowl Defense Rankings

Rk

Team

Opponent

1

Chiefs

at PHI

2

Eagles

vs. KC

