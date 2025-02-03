Fantasy Football Super Bowl Player Rankings For Every Position
Super Bowl Bowl LIX is here!
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl championships, while the Philadelphia Eagles want to stop the streak and get revenge for their loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII.
For those of you playing in a postseason fantasy league, here's a look at my final player rankings for the 2024 Super Bowl. I'm focusing these rankings on traditional playoff leagues where there are no multipliers. Instead, we'll look at potential production and projected team success.
Good luck everyone!
- Fantasy Football Super Bowl Quarterback Rankings
- Fantasy Football Super Bowl Running Back Rankings
- Fantasy Football Super Bowl Wide Receiver Rankings
- Fantasy Football Super Bowl Tight End Rankings
- Fantasy Football Super Bowl Flex Player Rankings
- Fantasy Football Super Bowl Kicker Rankings
- Fantasy Football Super Bowl Defense Rankings
Fantasy Football Super Bowl Quarterback Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Opponent
1
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. KC
2
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at PHI
Fantasy Football Super Bowl Running Back Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Opponent
1
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. KC
2
Kareem Hunt
KC
at PHI
3
Isiah Pacheco
KC
at PHI
4
Kenneth Gainwell
PHI
vs. KC
5
Samaje Perine
KC
at PHI
Fantasy Football Super Bowl Wide Receiver Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Opponent
1
Xavier Worthy
KC
at PHI
2
A.J. Brown
PHI
vs. KC
3
DeVonta Smith
PHI
vs. KC
4
Hollywood Brown
KC
at PHI
5
JuJu Smith-Schuster
KC
at PHI
6
DeAndre Hopkins
KC
at PHI
7
Jahan Doston
PHI
vs. KC
8
Justin Watson
KC
at PHI
Fantasy Football Super Bowl Tight End Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Opponent
1
Travis Kelce
KC
at PHI
2
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. KC
3
Noah Gray
KC
at PHI
4
Grant Calcaterra
PHI
vs. KC
Fantasy Football Super Bowl Flex Player Rankings
Rk
Player
Position
Team
Opponent
1
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
vs. KC
2
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
at PHI
3
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
at PHI
4
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
vs. KC
5
DeVonta Smith
WR
PHI
vs. KC
6
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
vs. KC
7
Kareem Hunt
RB
KC
at PHI
8
Hollywood Brown
WR
KC
at PHI
9
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
KC
at PHI
10
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
at PHI
11
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
KC
at PHI
12
Kenneth Gainwell
RB
PHI
vs. KC
13
Noah Gray
TE
KC
at PHI
14
Samaje Perine
RB
KC
at PHI
15
Jahan Doston
WR
PHI
vs. KC
16
Grant Calcaterra
TE
PHI
vs. KC
Fantasy Football Super Bowl Kicker Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Opponent
1
Harrison Butker
KC
at PHI
2
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. KC
Fantasy Football Super Bowl Defense Rankings
Rk
Team
Opponent
1
Chiefs
at PHI
2
Eagles
vs. KC