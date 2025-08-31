Fantasy Football: The Best Jalen Hurts Fantasy Team Names
The NFL's regular season is almost back. And it brings with it a renewed sense of hype and optimism for many. Maybe not for the team they root for on Sunday, mind you. But rather the team they assemble during draft night.
That's right, we're talking about fantasy football. Easily one of the most fun parts of the NFL season, fantasy football allows you to smack talk your friends for weeks on end as you rack up win after win.
But it all comes down to a great name. 'My Team' or '(Last Name's) Team' doesn't cut it.
So, for the team managers who are hoping to ride Jalen Hurts to a fantasy football championship, we've got you covered.
Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Outlook
Jalen Hurts seems locked in as a top five fantasy quarterback this season. SI's Michael Fabiano has him ranked No. 3 in his latest rankings. Fantasy Pros currently has him ranked as the QB4 and the No. 36 player overall. His average draft position (ADP) is No. 42.
Hurts' value is capped by Saquon Barkley, simply because in the Eagles offense, Barkley comes first. So, if you're banking on the running back regressing from his 2024 numbers, Hurts would likely be the biggest benefactor.
That's not to say both can't (and probably will) be successful. The NFL didn't ban the 'tush push,' so that's not going anywhere this season and the Philadelphia offense is talented enough to have superb passing games.
It also doesn't hurt that Philadelphia is returning all but one starter (right guard Mekhi Becton) from a season ago.
At the end of the day, Hurts' rushing value is was vaults him into being a top five quarterback and Barkley didn't hurt that at all last season. Philadelphia's ability to run the ball will, however, limit passing upside.
Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Team Names
1. Hurts So Good
2. Hurts Car Rental
3. The Truth Hurts
4. Everybody Hurts Sometimes
5. Clear Eyes, Full Hurts, Can't Lose
6. The Hurt(s) Locker
7. A Total Eclipse of the Hurts
8. Make It Hurts
9. Baby Don't Hurt(s) Me
10. It's Always Runny In Philadelphia
11. So Good It Hurts
12. Tell Me Where It Hurts
13. World of Hurt(s)
14. Get Out Of Jalen Free Card
15. Lord of the Ring
16. Jalen My Way Downtown
17. Hurts To Pee
18. Hurts Donut
19. Love Hurts
20. Don't Break My Hurt(s), My Achy-Breaky Hurt(s)