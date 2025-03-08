Geno Smith's Fantasy Football Value After Trade To Las Vegas Raiders
The 2025 NFL offseason has started with a bang, with the latest move seeing the Seattle Seahawks dealing Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick. The move was a surprise, but it makes sense as Smith played for new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll in Seattle. The Raiders needed a quarterback too. Smith has one more year on his current deal, so he could be a bridge to a young quarterback like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
The move won’t move the needle much in fantasy football, because Smith will remain a No. 2 quarterback regardless. The Raiders have a ton of cap space and plenty of money under the salary cap, so Smith’s arsenal of offensive weapons should improve via free agency and the draft. Heck, Smith could also be reunited with DK Metcalf via trade or Tyler Lockett as a free agent.
At that point, the Las Vegas Seahawks jokes will be unbearable on social media.
Smith’s presence in Vegas won’t alter the value of Brock Bowers or Jakobi Meyers much, though he is an upgrade over Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. The biggest fantasy impact is likely to be felt in the Great Northwest, where the Seahawks are in the middle of recreating their offensive look. Smith and Lockett are already gone, and as I mentioned, Metcalf could be traded (he’s been granted permission to seek a trade).
At this point, Sam Howell and Jaren Hall are the only two quarterbacks on the roster. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Sam Darnold is now the main target for Seattle as their next quarterback. That news could break in the next few days, so stay tuned.
With a new field general coming in, we’ll also have to wait to decide on the value of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Right now, he’s in line to see all the targets in their passing game (I’m exaggerating, but you get the point). And if Seattle signs Darnold, JSN should remain in the WR1 conversation for next season’s fantasy drafts.
It’s going to be a wild ride, fantasy friends. Strap in!