Josh Jacobs Leading Fantasy Football Managers To Postseason Berth
If Josh Jacobs is on your fantasy football roster, there’s a good chance you’re heading for the playoffs next week.
The veteran running back scored three touchdowns and 24.6 PPR points in Thursday night’s loss to the Lions, continuing an absolute stellar stretch. Over his last seven games, Jacobs has compiled 748 total yards with 11 touchdowns while averaging a stellar 22.4 fantasy points per game. That stretch includes two contests, including last night, where he’s scored three rushing touchdowns.
What makes the performance even more impressive is, going into this week, Detroit has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs. What’s more, their defense has surrendered just seven rushing scores to opposing runners before Jacobs beat them for a trio of end-zone visits.
Jacobs’ recent surge in the stat sheets is a welcomed sight for fantasy fans, as he started the season slowly. In fact, he was the RB24 after the first five weeks, averaging just 11.9 points with one touchdown.
Over the next eight weeks, Jacobs was the RB5 with eight touchdowns and an average of 20.6 points. After last night’s game, he’ll likely be among the top eight running backs based on fantasy points scored for the entire season.
That’s quite a turnaround.
The next three weeks, which account for the fantasy playoffs, include matchups against the Seahawks, Saints and Vikings. Two of those defenses, Seattle and New Orleans, are among the 13 most generous to enemy running backs. But based on last night, the matchup doesn’t mean much for Jacobs. He’s red hot and likely to help managers make postseason noise.