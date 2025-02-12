Kellen Moore's Fantasy Football Impact on Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints will have a new head coach next season, hiring Kellen Moore to take over the reins. The former offensive coordinator, who is coming off a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles, should be a positive for the Saints in terms of fantasy appeal.
The problem, as you’ll see, lies in question marks on the team’s roster and their ugly cap situation heading into the 2025 offseason. For now, let’s take a look at Moore’s offenses in Dallas, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, and what his system could mean for New Orleans.
Dallas Cowboys (2019-2022)
Moore’s offenses in Dallas were impressive when Dak Prescott played most of the season. In 2019, Prescott played a full 16 games and the offense ranked sixth in points and first in yards. He missed most of the 2020 campaign, during which time those ranks dropped to 17th and 14th, respectively. In 2021, Prescott played a full season and the Cowboys offense was first in both points and yards per game. In Moore’s final season, Prescott played in 12 games (Cooper Rush started five) and the offense was fourth in points and 11th in yards.
Under Moore’s guidance, the offense finished fourth in points per game and fourth in yards per game on average in the three seasons Prescott was able to start at least 12 games.
In Prescott’s two full seasons (at least 16 games), he ranked second and seventh in fantasy points among all quarterbacks. In 2020, he averaged 27.1 fantasy points in his five games before going down with a gruesome leg injury. That ranked first among quarterbacks.
Moore’s offense was running back friendly too. Ezekiel Elliott ranked no worse than RB7 from 2019-2021. Tony Pollard, who took over as more of the team’s lead back in 2022, ranked eighth in fantasy points. Zeke finished as the RB22, so Moore had two top-25 backs.
The Cowboys had one top-five fantasy wide receiver (CeeDee Lamb – 2022) and another in the top 10 (Amari Cooper – 2019) under Moore. In his first two seasons, Moore had a pair of top-24 receivers - Cooper and Michael Gallup in 2019 and Cooper and Lamb in 2020.
At tight end, Moore’s top tight end finished no worse than 11th in points. Jason Witten was 11th in 2019, and Dalton Schultz was 11th, third and 10th over the next three seasons.
Los Angeles Chargers (2023)
The numbers we saw from Moore’s offense in Los Angeles were a far cry from what he accomplished in Dallas. In fact, the Chargers were 21st in points and 18th in yards per game. The offense threw the ball 61 percent of the time while rushing it 39 percent of the time.
Justin Herbert missed four games and finished as the QB17, but he did average a decent 18 points. Austin Ekeler missed three games, and he fell from RB1 in 2022 to RB26 under Moore’s watch. Keenan Allen was a target monster at wide receiver, posting 150 looks in his 13 games while finishing eighth in points among wideouts. No other receiver finished in the top 60, however, as Joshua Palmer’s WR65 rank was next best at the position.
At tight end, Gerald Everett had just 411 yards and three touchdowns and ranked 22nd in points at the position. That’s the worst finish for a tight end in a Moore-led offense.
Philadelphia Eagles (2024)
Moore’s offense in Philadelphia was very productive because he had the talent to put up big totals. It was also different for that same reason … after throwing the ball 59.4 percent of the time, on average, between his time in Dallas and Los Angeles, he threw the rock just 44.3 percent of the time this past season. That’s what happens when you have a dual-threat quarterback like Jalen Hurts and a stud running back in Saquon Barkley in your stable.
Overall, Moore’s offense ranked seventh in points and eighth in total net yards. The Eagles, to the surprise of no one, finished first in rushing percentage and second in rushing yards.
Hurts ranked as the QB8, and he missed two games due to a concussion. Barkley was the RB2 for the season, but he was the RB1 during the fantasy season. A.J. Brown missed four games and ranked as the WR20. DeVonta Smith missed four games as well and ranked as the WR27. Brown was the WR13 on a points-per-game basis though, and Smith was 17th.
The Eagles’ top fantasy tight end was Dallas Goedert, who finished 27th in points but missed seven games. On a per-game basis, however, the veteran finished as the TE11.
Fantasy Football Impact in New Orleans
Moore is going to have a lot less talent to work with in New Orleans than he had in Dallas, Los Angeles or Philadelphia. Couple that with the fact that the Saints are dead last in cap space, according to Spotrac, and things don’t look to improve for next season. The roster could look much different too, as there’s already been rumors about Derek Carr’s future.
The three best bets for fantasy production based on the current roster are all obvious … Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Kamara is entering his age-30 season, but he’s shown no signs of slowing down and running backs have done well in Moore’s system.
Olave and Shaheed should benefit from Moore’s presence, but neither has been durable. Olave has had multiple concussions, missing nine games this past season, and Shaheed couldn’t make it more than six games in his first year as a “featured” wideout in the team’s offense. So, while their ceilings are pretty high, both players also come with obvious risks.
The biggest question mark, of course, is at quarterback. If the Saints keep Carr, he’ll hold low QB2/high QB3 value in fantasy drafts. His presence would also keep Olave in the WR2 conversation and Shaheed on the radar as a WR3/flex starter. But if the team moves on from Carr and goes in a different direction, it could be tough to bring in a relatively reliable quarterback based on their messy cap situation. Obviously, it’s a situation to monitor.