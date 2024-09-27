Last-Minute Fantasy Football Streaming TE With Trey McBride Ruled Out
Cardinals TE Trey McBride has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s contest vs. the Commanders.
The tight end position continues to be a challenge for fantasy managers in 2024. McBride is the TE5 for the season in fantasy. He left last week’s contest early after suffering a concussion. McBride has averaged seven targets per game this year - tied with Brock Bowers for the second most behind Jake Ferguson.
If you’re looking for a streaming replacement for McBride, consider these options, all of whom are likely available on the waiver wire:
Cole Kmet (45% available)
The Rams are allowing a league-high 11.53 yards per target and a 93.3% catch rate to opposing tight ends this season.
After starting the season behind Gerald Everett, Kmet has outsnapped Everett in each of the last two games. However, he still is not on the field as often as he was last season.
Kmet had a strong day on Sunday with Caleb Williams. His 10 receptions were tied for a career-high, and his 97 yards were the second most in his career. He also scored his first touchdown of the year. Last year, Kmet had six touchdowns - tied for the second-most at the position.
Mike Gesicki, Bengals (62% available)
The Panthers have allowed the third-most PPR points to opposing tight ends this season, so Gesicki is in a favorable matchup. Gesicki’s 156 receiving yards are second only to Ja’Marr Chase for the Bengals this season, and his 20.1% air yards share is also second. Chase and Gesicki each have an exactly 17.5% target share. He’s been Burrow’s first read 21% of the time this season, and he’s a good streaming option in Week 4.
Zack Ertz, Commanders (58% available)
Ertz continues to get looks from rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Monday night he caught all five of his targets for 38 yards, logging 9 PPR points. He’s currently the TE12 for the season.
Brenton Strange, Jaguars (95% available)
As long as Evan Engram is out, Strange becomes a decent dart throw as Trevor Lawrence likes to target his tight ends. Strange caught two of his five targets for eight yards and a touchdown Monday night.
Will Dissly/Hayden Hurst, Chargers (99% available)
The Chargers' tight ends have the best matchup on the board this week vs. the Chiefs, who have allowed an average of 22.2 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends. Hurst has played more snaps this season, but both have seen seven targets. This is only a dart play in deep leagues.