Last-Minute Fantasy Football Streaming WR With Malik Nabers 'A Longshot' to Play
Fantasy managers woke up to some concerning news Thursday morning when Giants beat writer Jordan Raanan reported star rookie Malik Nabers "seems like a longshot" to play in Week 5 against the Seahawks after suffering a concussion near the end of Week 4.
While that doesn't guarantee Nabers is out, it's important to have a backup plan. That's where we come in.
Below are three streaming WR options available in many leagues. None of them are expected to put up the numbers Nabers does, but they do offer you an alternative if Nabers is ruled out before now and Sunday.
Fantasy Football Streaming WR Options
Tre Tucker 13.4% Rostered
With Davante Adams (hamstring/trade request) likely out for the Raiders game against the Broncos, Tucker could be more of a primary catcher for Las Vegas -- and we've already seen his production increase when Adams missed Week 4.
Tucker was on the field for 85% of the Raiders snap in Week 4, up from 60% in Week 2, and had 5 catches for 41 yards against the Browns. In Week 3, he had 7 catches for 96 yards against the Panthers.
While the Broncos' secondary, led by DB Patrick Surtain, is a much tougher opponent, volume and opportunity are working in Tucker's favor here. The Raiders throw the ball 63.9% of the time, fourth-highest in the NFL with a total of 33.8 passes per game on average. Tucker should see at least 6 targets, putting him in a position to have a high floor, at least in PPR leagues.
Ray-Ray McCloud, 5.6% Rostered
McCloud plays on Thursday night, so if you want to make this move, you have to act now. There are several reasons to like him.
McCloud has been on the field for 100%, 93% and 96% of the Falcons' offensive plays the last three weeks. That's higher than presumed WR2 Darnell Mooney. While Mooney has received more targets than McCloud, the difference isn't big (24-22).
McCloud had 7 targets in Week 4 and had 6 catches for 52 yards. That's 11.2 points in PPR leagues.
The Falcons play the Bucs on Thursday in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair (43.5 total). It's more of a reach, but McCloud is a viable option.
Romeo Dobbs, 32.1% Rostered
Dobbs leads all Packers receivers in snap count by a wide margin (224 to 182 for Jayden Reed) and was on the field 86% of the snaps in Week 4. He also has the second-most targets (20), just behind Reed and Dontayvion Wicks (22 each).
Wicks was the hot waiver wire add this week so we assume he's been snatched in most leagues. But Dobbs isn't far behind him in terms of production.
Dobbs had 4 catches for 39 yards in Week 4 on 8 targets. He should continue to see a steady dose of targets with fellow WR Christian Watson out for the game.
The Packers offense hasn't been great for fantasy WR in general because Jordan Love spreads the ball around. But in what's expected to be a high-scoring game against the Rams (total of 48.5), expect Dobbs to get chances to score, especially based on his snap count numbers.