Latest PUP Injury News Affecting Fantasy Outlook for Hockenson, Brooks & More in 2024
It’s NFL cutdown day, so we’re seeing lots of players retained and released. And while that will have an obvious effect on our fantasy drafts, the players who end up staying on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list are as important and, in some cases, more important.
The first big name who will remain on the PUP list is Nick Chubb. Like all PUP players, he’ll be forced to miss at least the first four regular-season games. Our Jen Piacenti broke down what that means for Chubb, Jerome Ford and the Cleveland Browns backfield.
Today, we’ve had four more fantasy-relevant players (TJ Hockenson, Jonathon Brooks, Kendrick Bourne and Keaton Mitchel) remain on the PUP list. Let’s dive into each and what their absences mean for their draft value, and the value of those around them.
TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
One of the elite tight ends in fantasy football, Hockenson suffered a late-season knee injury last year. He’ll miss matchups against the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. If Hockenson isn’t ready, the Vikings could decide to keep him out against the New York Jets in Week 5, after which the team has a Week 6 bye. In this scenario, which could be considered likely to some, Hockenson will return in Week 7.
Coincidentally, that would be a matchup against his old team, the Detroit Lions.
In his absence, the Vikings will have a tight committee including Johnny Mundt, Josh Oliver and Robert Tonyan, the last of which is dealing with a back injury. Mundt would be the best bet for fantasy value, but he’s no more than a No. 3 tight end in most leagues.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
Brooks, the top running back taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, will also miss the first four weeks as he continues to recover from an injured knee suffered in his final year at college. He’ll miss games against the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears. The Panthers don’t have a bye until Week 11, so that won’t factor in.
With Brooks out, Chuba Hubbard will be the Panthers lead back with Miles Sanders playing a backup role. Hubbard will be a RB2/flex starter if he is seeing the lion’s share of the work, while Sanders is worth a fantasy roster spot in deeper leagues until Brooks returns.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
To the surprise of no one, Higbee will miss the first four games coming off a knee injury. He will miss matchups against the Lions, Arizona Cardinals, 49ers and the Bears. The Rams do have a Week 6 bye, so don’t be surprised if Higbee is out until a Week 7 game vs. Las Vegas.
With Higbee out of action, I would project Colby Parkinson as the new lead tight end for the Rams with Davis Allen and Hunter Long also in the mix. Parkinson could be a matchup-based option in deeper leagues or in daily fantasy play, but that’s the extent of his value.
Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots
Bourne, coming off an ACL tear, will miss games against the Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Jets and the 49ers. The Patriots don’t have a bye until Week 14, so that won’t factor into his return. His absence will give young receivers like Ja’Lynn Polk, Demario Douglas and Javon Baker a chance to shine, but veterans K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton are also in the mix. It’s a guessing game in terms of who will ultimately see the most looks, but I’d be taking a chance on Polk and Douglas because of their upside, with Osborn the third choice.
Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens
Mitchell’s injury woes will extend into the regular season, as he’ll miss at least four games due to a bum knee. This means he’ll be out against the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and the Bengals. The Ravens have a Week 14 bye, so that isn’t a factor. In his absence, Justice Hill will see an uptick in playing time and is worth a late-round look. Of course, he’ll be limited in touches playing behind future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry.