Malik Nabers Injury Update Saves Fantasy Outlook for 2024 Season
Fantasy football managers can breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears Malik Nabers has “no doubt” he will be ready for Week 1 after suffering an ankle injury last Sunday in practice. Nabers is not practicing today, but that is not a surprise. According to Brian Daboll, Nabers had “all the tests and will be OK,” per Dan Salomone.
It appears to be a low ankle sprain for Nabers, which is the best-case scenario for the 2024 NFL Draft's sixth overall pick. The Giants are acting with an abundance of caution to protect their talented rookie.
That's also the best-case scenario for fantasy football managers hoping to draft Nabers in 2024.
In his junior year at LSU, Nabers led all college wide receivers with 86 receptions, 1,546 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Nabers is expected to be the primary receiver with very little target competition in New York, and his tape from camp has looked impressive.
Betting markets also like Nabers. He has the fourth-best odds to take home Offensive Rookie of The Year, behind two quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels), and fellow wideout, Marvin Harrison Jr. on FanDuel Sportsbook. He also has the second-best odds to lead all rookies in receiving yards.
HIs receiving yards props opened at 875.5 in Vegas, which is higher than both Chris Godwin and Deebo Samel, and on par with Calvin Ridley.
Nabers is currently coming off the board as the WR23, according to FantasyData's ADP numbers, usually coming off the board in the fourth round. In PPR leagues, Nabers is still a value target due to his expected volume.
Those catches will add up, and he’s going two rounds after Marvin Harrison, Jr. who will be competing with Trey McBride for targets. My current projections have Nabers with around 130 targets. Throw in some negative game scripts for the Giants, and Nabers should be in a good spot to deliver for your fantasy team.