Michael Fabiano's Final Fantasy Football Mock Draft for the 2024 Season
We are smack dab in the middle of when most fantasy drafts are being held, and with each NFL cutting down rosters to 53 men, we have the clearest and most up to date information with which to build our squads. With that said, it only makes sense to pump out one final one-man mock draft to help you field a contender in your fantasy leagues!
This mock draft includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is required to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two flex starters (non-super flex). No kickers or D/STs were required in this mock.
Teams went into this draft with a different strategy in the first five rounds, so you can see how a build begins and ends after 12 picks. For example, Team 9 didn’t take a single running back in the first five rounds (Zero-RB strategy). Other teams went “old school” and focused on running backs, while others went new school and went heavy on wideouts.
One note … I am not someone who values elite quarterbacks (as you’ll see), but the lesson learned here should be that you’ll be able to get a solid signal-caller later in drafts. So, for those who haven’t yet held their drafts, save this link, print it out and kick some ass!
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy by Pick
Here is the early-round draft strategy used by each of the 12 teams in the mock draft. This will help you get an idea of how teams will look when implementing a variety of strategies from different draft slots.
Team 1: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Quarterback
Team 2: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Team 3: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Team 4: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Tight End
Team 5: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Team 6: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Quarterback, Running Back
Team 7: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Team 8: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Team 9: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Tight End (Zero RB)
Team 10: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Team 11: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Quarterback, Wide Receiver
Team12: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Wide Receiver
Round 1
1.1. Team 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
1.2. Team 2: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.3. Team 3: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
1.4. Team 4: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.5. Team 5: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.6. Team 6: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.7. Team 7: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.8. Team 8: Breece Hall, RB, Jets
1.9. Team 9: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
1.10. Team 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
1.11. Team 11: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.12. Team 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
Notes: This round is mostly chalk. McCaffrey leads the way, and he’ll be followed by a slew of elite wide receivers. In this mock, picks 2-6 were all wideouts. Four of the final six picks were running backs, including Robinson, Hall, Barkley and Gibbs. I don’t see the latter too as first rounders in a 10-team league, but I prefer them over the remaining receivers.
Round 2
2.13. Team 12: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.14. Team 11: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
2.15. Team 10: Davante Adams, WR, Raiders
2.16. Team 9: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
2.17. Team 8: Chris Olave, WR, Saints
2.18. Team 7: Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.19. Team 6: Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars
2.20. Team 5: Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
2.21. Team 4: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
2.22. Team 3: De’Vone Achane, RB, Dolphins
2.23. Team 2: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
2.24. Team 1: Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
Notes: Taylor leads this round, creating a nice backfield duo for Team 12. The next five picks were wideouts, including Harrison Jr., Adams, Nacua, Olave and London. After that came a run on runners, with Etienne leading the charge. Fantasy managers should note that I’m higher on Jacobs than some … he’s the RB12 with an ADP of 37.8 over at the NFFC … but with AJ Dillon out for the season and MarShawn Lloyd hurt, I’m expecting him to open the season with a heavy workload in Green Bay’s revamped backfield.
Round 3
3.25. Team 1: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
3.26. Team 2: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
3.27. Team 3: DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
3.28. Team 4: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
3.29. Team 5: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts
3.30. Team 6: Nico Collins, WR, Texans
3.31. Team 7: Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers
3.32. Team 8: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
3.33. Team 9: Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.34. Team 10: Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
3.35. Team 11: Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles
3.36. Team 12: Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
Notes: The round was dominated by wide receivers, with 10 coming off the board including each of the first eight picks. This is the new way of things in fantasy drafts, as managers are going to load up on the position in the first five rounds in PPR formats. If you decide to wait on wideouts, you could find yourself struggling to find reliable starters each week. We also saw the first quarterback (Allen) and tight end (LaPorta) picked. As I mentioned, Allen or one of the three other elite signal-callers could be picked higher in your own drafts.
Round 4
4.37. Team 12: Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
4.38. Team 11: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
4.39. Team 10: Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
4.40. Team 9: Stefon Diggs, WR, Texans
4.41. Team 8: Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers
4.42. Team 7: James Cook, RB, Bills
4.43. Team 6: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
4.44. Team 5: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
4.45. Team 4: Amari Cooper, WR, Browns
4.46. Team 3: DJ Moore, WR, Bears
4.47. Team 2: Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
4.48. Team 1: Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
Notes: The picks were more balanced in this round, as two quarterbacks, three runners, five wideouts and two tight ends were selected. The biggest mover in the round compared to previous drafts was Rice. Most of us were under the impression that a suspension was inevitable, but recent news seems to question whether he’ll be suspended at all for 2024. I’ve moved him up to WR23 in my rankings, and he’s the third wideout picked for Team 10.
Round 5
5.49. Team 1: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
5.50. Team 2: Ken Walker, RB, Seahawks
5.51. Team 3: Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
5.52. Team 4: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
5.53. Team 5: Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars
5.54. Team 6: D’Andre Swift, RB, Bears
5.55. Team 7: Keenan Allen, WR, Bears
5.56. Team 8: Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.57. Team 9: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
5.58. Team 10: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
5.59. Team 11: Geroge Pickens, WR, Steelers
5.60. Team 12: Tank Dell, WR, Texans
Notes: As is the case in fantasy drafts, there are a lot of good running backs still on the board into the fifth round. Walker, Mixon, Swift and Stevenson were all picked as RB2s for their respective teams. Two popular breakout tight ends, McBride and Kincaid, also came off the board, as did young wide receivers with upside like Flowers, Pickens and Dell.
Round 6
6.61. Team 12: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
6.62. Team 11: Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings
6.63. Team 10: James Conner, RB, Cardinals
6.64. Team 9: David Montgomery, RB, Lions
6.65. Team 8: C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
6.66. Team 7: Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts
6.67. Team 6: Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans
6.68. Team 5: George Kittle, TE, 49ers
6.69. Team 4: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos
6.70. Team 3: Diontae Johnson, WR, Panthers
6.71. Team 2: Najee Harris, RB, Steelers
6.72. Team 1: Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
Notes: Once again, good running backs are still on the board with guys like Jones, Conner, Montgomery, Williams and Harris on the board. Williams is the biggest mover of the group, as the Broncos cut Samaje Perine leaving him to be lead runner. He’s now on the low-RB2 radar. Stroud and Richardson, both second-year quarterbacks, were all selected. Some might not value McConkey as a sixth-round pick (ESPN has his ADP at 115.1), but I think he’ll ultimately lead all Chargers receivers in targets and fantasy points as a rookie.
Round 7
7.73. Team 1: Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
7.74. Team 2: Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars
7.75. Team 3: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
7.76. Team 4: Zamir White, RB, Raiders
7.77. Team 5: Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins
7.78. Team 6: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
7.79. Team 7: Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
7.80. Team 8: Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders
7.81. Team 9: Devin Singletary, RB, Giants
7.82. Team 10: Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
7.83. Team 11: Zack Moss, RB, Bengals
7.84. Team 12: Jordan Love, QB, Packers
Notes: Reed, who led off the round, is another player I’m higher on than some (ESPN ADP -99.5), but every NFL insider I’ve talked to says he will be the best Packers wideout. Speaking of the Packers, Reed’s quarterback, Love, was the last pick in the round. White is one of six runners taken in the round, including Mostert, Pollard, Ekeler, Singletary, and Moss. All but Singletary, who went to the team that went Zero RB, is a third back on each roster.
Round 8
8.85. Team 12: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders
8.86. Team 11: Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
8.87. Team 10: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
8.88. Team 9: Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
8.89. Team 8: Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans
8.90. Team 7: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
8.91. Team 6: Jerome Ford, RB, Browns
8.92. Team 5: Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
8.93. Team 4: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
8.94. Team 3: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers
8.95. Team 2: Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
8.96. Team 1: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
Notes: Ferguson is a tight end I’m targeting in many of my drafts, as he projects to see a great target share in an explosive Cowboys pass attack. He’s a bargain in the eighth round. I also have some sleeper backs, like Warren, Spears and Brown, coming off the board in the top 100. Ford, who will start the season as the Browns lead back, has moved up since news that Nick Chubb will miss at least the first four weeks. Brooks, who is also on the PUP list, has also slid compared to other mocks. On the flip side, Worthy’s stock has risen now that Hollywood Brown will miss the start of the season. He’s a prime sleeper pick.
Round 9
9.97. Team 1: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
9.98. Team 2: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
9.99. Team 3: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
9.100. Team 4: Gus Edwards, RB, Chargers
9.101. Team 5: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
9.102. Team 6: Christian Watson, WR, Packers
9.103. Team 7: Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
9.104. Team 8: David Njoku, TE, Browns
9.105. Team 9: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Titans
9.106. Team 10: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
9.107. Team 11: Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
9.108. Team 12: Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
Notes: In all, there were seven wideouts taken in the round including Thomas Jr., Lockett, Watson, Odunze, Hopkins, Addison and Williams. Daniels, one of my favorite quarterback breakout candidates, was the first field general taken in the round. He could be a steal. Hubbard is projected to be the top back in Carolina while Brooks is out, so his stock had risen by a few rounds. Elliott was drafted as an RB3, but the addition of Dalvin Cook is a cause for concern. In fact, I’d be avoiding all of the Cowboys runners if possible.
Round 10
10.109. Team 12: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
10.110. Team 11: Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Broncos
10.111. Team 10: Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
10.112. Team 9: Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals
10.113. Team 8: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
10.114. Team 7: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons
10.115. Team 6: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers
10.116. Team 5: Blake Corum, RB, Rams
10.117. Team 4: Brock Purdy, QB 49ers
10.118. Team 3: Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
10.119. Team 2: Antonio Gibson, RB, Patriots
10.120. Team 1: Ty Chandler, RB, Vikings
Notes: Chubb is out for at least the first month, so he’s dropped into the tenth round as an RB4. McLaughlin’s stock has risen a bit since Perine was released, and he’s one of several backup runners and projected handcuffs who were picked in the round. The fact that Purdy was still on the board here proves that you can wait on quarterbacks. Remember, he was a top-10 player at the position last season and he leads one of the league’s top offenses.
Round 11
11.121. Team 1: Jordan Mason, RB, 49ers
11.122. Team 2: Keon Coleman, WR, Bills
11.123. Team 3: Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints
11.124. Team 4: Mike Williams, WR, Jets
11.125. Team 5: Brandin Cooks, WR, Cowboys
11.126. Team 6: Curtis Samuel, WR, Bills
11.127. Team 7: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
11.128. Team 8: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins
11. 129.Team 9: Josh Palmer, WR, Chargers
11.130. Team 10: Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs
11.131. Team 11: Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers
11.132. Team 12: Caleb Williams, QB Bears
Notes: Wide receiver was the prominent position taken in the round, with eight coming off the board. That includes sleepers like Coleman, Shaheed, Samuel and Palmer. Brown has seen his stock fall, as he’s going to miss the start of the season. Mason, now the handcuff for McCaffrey in San Francisco, is now a nice late-round target. Williams has upside as a rookie, but you can still land him outside of the top 100 in one-quarterback formats.
Round 12
12.133. Team 12: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants
12.134. Team 11: Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears
12.135. Team 10: Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
12.136. Team 9: Ray Davis, RB, Bills
12.137. Team 8: Braelon Allen, RB, Jets
12.138. Team 7: Jared Goff, QB, Lions
12.139. Team 6: Tyrone Tracy, Jr., RB, Giants
12.140. Team 5: Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers
12.141. Team 4: Audric Estime, RB, Broncos
12.142. Team 3: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
12.143. Team 2: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
12.144. Team 1: Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
Notes: Welcome to the dart throw round! These players, besides the quarterbacks, are all backups or secondary options in their respective offenses. Most of them are back, seven in all, will be handcuffs. Vidal is third in Los Angeles’ backfield (at best), but I still like him as a late-round RB5 who could push for more value as the regular season rolls on.
