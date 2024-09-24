Patrick Mahomes Isn't Fantasy Football QB1 Anymore

.@Michael_Fabiano says Patrick Mahomes is no longer an elite fantasy quarterback 👀



Listen to the @fantasydirtpod with Fabiano and @lindsay_rhodes on:

▶️ Apple: https://t.co/ZcBYNqlsBa

▶️ Spotify: https://t.co/8aFZY4LtRk pic.twitter.com/pPscdwPShY