Rico Dowdle's Fantasy Football Value Tanks After Signing With the Panthers
Rico Dowdle is coming off the best season of his career, rushing for 1,079 yards (4.6 yards per rush) while scoring 197.8 fantasy points with the Cowboys. Unfortunately, he won’t have a chance to put up similar totals after signing a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.
Carolina needed running back depth after cutting Miles Sanders and with Jonathon Brooks (knee) out next season, so Dowdle will fit into the second spot behind Chuba Hubbard.
I have no concerns about Dowdle putting a dent into Hubbard’s touches either, at least to the point where it would hurt Hubbard's fantasy value. Remember, the Panthers signed Hubbard to a four-year, $33.2 million contract this past November. We all know, money plays.
So while Dowdle will be a popular handcuff in the late rounds of 2025 drafts, it would take a long-term Hubbard injury for him to have any sustainable value in most fantasy leagues.