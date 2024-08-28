Russell Wilson Fantasy Outlook: Value on the Rise With Starting Job Confirmed
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday that Russell Wilson will be their Week 1 starter against the Falcons. This was not a huge surprise, given his contract and Justin Fields’s inconsistent play in the preseason, but it is significant.
Wilson missed some preseason with a strained calf but has been back in practice for three weeks. He is not a high-priority fantasy quarterback, but he is a passer who should be considered in superflex leagues and for streaming as long as he remains the starter. In 2023, the Falcons were a favorable matchup for quarterbacks.
Russell Wilson's Impact on the Steelers' Fantasy Outlook
Russell Wilson was much better than people give him credit for in Denver last season- especially in fantasy. On a per-game basis, Wilson scored more fantasy points than Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence and almost the exact same as Patrick Mahomes. He had the ninth-most passing touchdowns despite playing in only 15 games (26), the eighth-best passer rating among QBs with eight or more starts, and his 341 rushing yards ranked seventh at the position.
Wilson also tied Geno Smith for the most comeback wins last season (4). Now he gets WR George Pickens as a deep threat, a strong run game in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and a coach who has never had a losing season in his 17-year career.
It’s unlikely that Wilson will give you a huge week, but he should be able to offer you a solid floor without costing you too much. Perhaps Arthur Smith’s run-first offense will hide some of the 35-year-old’s flaws. Russell is still effective in the Red Zone, recording a 5.8% touchdown with Denver last year, and his career rate is 5.9%. His 1.8% interception rate was the sixth-best among quarterbacks with at least 15 starts.
George Pickens also deserves consideration at his current ADP. He will be Wilson’s top pass-catcher, and Pickens will benefit from the most reliable QB-play of his NFL career so far. In Wilson’s opening drive in the final preseason game, Pickens was targeted twice, and he showed off with an explosive 32-yard catch deep across the middle of the field.
Fields will remain the backup for now, but should Wilson falter, he could find the field this season for Pittsburgh. Fields has the rushing upside that can pay dividends in fantasy if he has the chance to start.