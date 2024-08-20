SI

2024 Fantasy Football Super Flex Top 200 Rankings

Quarterbacks predictably dominate the top of the 2024 super flex fantasy football rankings.

Michael Fabiano

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up on the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football has long been a staple for NFL fans who want to take their fandom to the next level. What’s more fun than drafting a team of NFL players, and playing both general manager and head coach for a team you’re trying to guide to a championship? As far as I’m concerned, fantasy football has been a major part of the league’s immense success.

It isn’t a perfect adaptation of the NFL, at least in its simplest form, however.

In the actual National Football League, the quarterbacks are the most important players on the field. That’s why dudes who haven’t even won a playoff game make oodles of cash. But in traditional fantasy football, managers wait on the position simply because you only have to start one quarterback each week. By comparison, we’re starting multiple running backs, wide receivers and in some cases, tight ends. As a result, fantasy doesn’t mirror the NFL.

That’s where “super flex” leagues come in.

Super flex leagues allow fantasy managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the fantasy value of the most valuable position in “real” football. It’s become a widely popular alternative to traditional, one-quarterback leagues … heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created, re-draft or dynasty, are super flex so signal-callers have more value.

Of course, strategies in super flex leagues are much different than in a traditional league. Because you can start two field generals, and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds are loaded with them. Running backs and wide receivers are still relevant, but like in the NFL, quarterbacks are considered the most valuable asset.

With that in mind, here are my top 200 fantasy players for super flex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. In fact, my top six players and eight of my top 11 overall are signal-callers. So, for those looking for a different sort of challenge, get yourself in a super flex league and use these rankings to dominate the competition!

Super flex not what you're looking for? Be sure to also check out our redraft Top 200 and positional player rankings for PPR leagues. And of course, for all your other draft needs be sure to check out Sports Illustrated 2024 fantasy football draft kit.

2024 Fantasy Football Top 200 Super Flex Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

12

2

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

5

3

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

6

4

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

14

5

C.J. Stroud

QB

HOU

14

6

Anthony Richardson

QB

IND

14

7

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

9

8

Joe Burrow

QB

CIN

12

9

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

7

10

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

6

11

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

7

12

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

6

13

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

5

14

Kyler Murray

QB

ARI

11

15

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

12

16

Jordan Love

QB

GB

10

17

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

12

18

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

12

19

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

5

20

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

12

21

Jayden Daniels

QB

WAS

14

22

Brock Purdy

QB

SF

9

23

Saquon Barkley

RB

PHI

5

24

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

5

25

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

ARI

11

26

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

MIA

6

27

Jared Goff

QB

DET

5

28

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

6

29

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

14

30

Caleb Williams

QB

CHI

7

31

Davante Adams

WR

LV

10

33

Chris Olave

WR

NO

12

34

Drake London

WR

ATL

12

35

Travis Etienne

RB

JAC

12

36

Mike Evans

WR

TB

11

37

DK Metcalf

WR

SEA

10

38

Trevor Lawrence

QB

JAC

12

39

Kirk Cousins

QB

ATL

12

40

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

14

41

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

9

42

Cooper Kupp

WR

LAR

6

43

D.J. Moore

WR

CHI

7

44

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

5

45

Justin Herbert

QB

LAC

5

46

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

6

47

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

6

48

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

14

49

Derrick Henry

RB

BAL

14

50

De'Vone Achane

RB

MIA

6

51

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR

SF

9

52

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

6

53

Devonta Smith

WR

PHI

5

54

Malik Nabers

WR

NYG

11

55

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

6

56

Matthew Stafford

QB

LAR

6

57

Aaron Rodgers

QB

NYJ

12

64

Rachaad White

RB

TB

11

65

James Cook

RB

BUF

12

66

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

14

67

Will Levis

QB

TEN

5

68

Terry McLaurin

WR

WAS

14

69

Christian Kirk

WR

JAC

12

70

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

12

71

Keenan Allen

WR

CHI

7

72

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

6

73

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

14

74

Ken Walker

RB

SEA

10

75

Trey McBride

TE

ARI

11

76

George Pickens

WR

PIT

9

77

Tank Dell

WR

HOU

14

78

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

12

79

Calvin Ridley

WR

TEN

5

80

Joe Mixon

RB

HOU

14

81

Diontae Johnson

WR

CAR

11

82

Derek Carr

QB

NO

12

83

D'Andre Swift

RB

CHI

7

84

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

14

85

Dalton Kincaid

TE

BUF

12

86

Russell Wilson

QB

PIT

9

87

Ladd McConkey

WR

LAC

5

88

Aaron Jones

RB

MIN

6

89

James Conner

RB

ARI

11

90

Zamir White

RB

LV

10

91

Javonte Williams

RB

DEN

14

92

George Kittle

TE

SF

9

93

Bryce Young

QB

CAR

11

94

Jayden Reed

WR

GB

10

95

Evan Engram

TE

JAC

12

96

Zack Moss

RB

CIN

12

97

Raheem Mostert

RB

MIA

6

98

Kyle Pitts

TE

ATL

12

99

David Montgomery

RB

DET

5

100

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

11

101

Jonathon Brooks

RB

CAR

11

102

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

14

103

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

10

104

Najee Harris

RB

PIT

9

105

Jake Ferguson

TE

DAL

7

106

Tony Pollard

RB

TEN

5

107

David Njoku

TE

CLE

10

108

Austin Ekeler

RB

WAS

14

109

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

JAC

12

110

Christian Watson

WR

GB

10

111

Xavier Worthy

WR

KC

6

112

Tyler Lockett

WR

SEA

10

113

Sam Darnold

QB

MIN

6

114

Rome Odunze

WR

CHI

7

115

Geno Smith

QB

SEA

10

116

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

5

117

Brock Bowers

TE

LV

10

118

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

TEN

5

119

Devin Singletary

RB

NYG

11

120

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

WAS

14

121

Jaylen Warren

RB

PIT

9

122

Jordan Addison

WR

MIN

6

123

Jameson Williams

WR

DET

5

124

Dalton Schultz

TE

HOU

14

125

Tyjae Spears

RB

TEN

5

126

Keon Coleman

WR

BUF

12

127

Daniel Jones

QB

NYG

11

128

Taysom Hill

TE

NO

12

129

Nick Chubb

RB

CLE

10

130

Mike Williams

WR

NYJ

12

131

Curtis Samuel

WR

BUF

12

132

Jakobi Meyers

WR

LV

10

133

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

DAL

7

134

Gus Edwards

RB

LAC

5

135

Jerome Ford

RB

CLE

10

136

Josh Palmer

WR

LAC

5

137

Pat Freiermuth

TE

PIT

9

138

Brandin Cooks

WR

DAL

7

139

Zach Charbonnet

RB

SEA

10

140

Hollywood Brown

WR

KC

6

141

Rashid Shaheed

WR

NO

12

142

Trey Benson

RB

ARI

11

143

Adam Thielen

WR

CAR

11

144

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

NYG

11

145

Khalil Shakir

WR

BUF

12

146

Tyler Allgeier

RB

ATL

12

147

Chuba Hubbard

RB

CAR

11

148

Cole Kmet

TE

CHI

7

149

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

14

150

Chase Brown

RB

CIN

12

151

Blake Corum

RB

LAR

6

152

Michael Wilson

WR

ARI

11

153

J.K. Dobbins

RB

LAC

5

154

Luke Musgrave

TE

GB

10

155

Rico Dowdle

RB

DAL

7

156

Gabe Davis

WR

JAC

12

157

Gardner Minshew

QB

LV

10

158

Antonio Gibson

RB

NE

14

159

Khalil Herbert

RB

CHI

7

160

Ricky Pearsall

WR

SF

9

161

Odell Beckham Jr.

WR

MIA

6

162

Josh Downs

WR

IND

14

163

T.J. Hockenson

TE

MIN

6

164

Jerry Jeudy

WR

CLE

10

165

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

DEN

14

166

Bucky Irving

RB

TB

11

167

Ray Davis

RB

BUF

12

168

Drake Maye

QB

NE

14

169

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE

TEN

5

170

Jahan Dotson

WR

WAS

14

171

Ja'Lynn Polk

WR

NE

14

172

Romeo Doubs

WR

GB

10

173

Rashod Bateman

WR

BAL

14

174

Jalin Hyatt

WR

NYG

11

175

Ty Chandler

RB

MIN

6

176

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB

NYG

11

177

Tyler Boyd

WR

TEN

5

178

Ben Sinnott

TE

WAS

14

179

Juwan Johnson

TE

NO

12

180

Bo Nix

QB

DEN

14

181

Dontayvion Wicks

WR

GB

10

182

DeMario Douglas

WR

NE

14

183

Cade Otton

TE

TB

11

184

Kimani Vidal

RB

LAC

5

185

Tyler Conklin

TE

NYJ

12

186

Darnell Mooney

WR

ATL

12

187

Kendrick Bourne

WR

NE

14

188

Justice Hill

RB

BAL

14

189

Adonai Mitchell

WR

IND

14

190

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

GB

10

191

Samaje Perine

RB

DEN

14

192

Greg Dulcich

TE

DEN

14

193

Demarcus Robinson

WR

LAR

6

194

Jonnu Smith

TE

MIA

6

195

Kendre Miller

RB

NO

12

196

Jermaine Burton

WR

CIN

12

197

Elijah Moore

WR

CLE

10

198

Xavier Legette

WR

CAR

11

199

Justin Fields

QB

PIT

9

200

Alexander Mattison

RB

LV

10

Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

