2024 Fantasy Football Super Flex Top 200 Rankings
Fantasy football has long been a staple for NFL fans who want to take their fandom to the next level. What’s more fun than drafting a team of NFL players, and playing both general manager and head coach for a team you’re trying to guide to a championship? As far as I’m concerned, fantasy football has been a major part of the league’s immense success.
It isn’t a perfect adaptation of the NFL, at least in its simplest form, however.
In the actual National Football League, the quarterbacks are the most important players on the field. That’s why dudes who haven’t even won a playoff game make oodles of cash. But in traditional fantasy football, managers wait on the position simply because you only have to start one quarterback each week. By comparison, we’re starting multiple running backs, wide receivers and in some cases, tight ends. As a result, fantasy doesn’t mirror the NFL.
That’s where “super flex” leagues come in.
Super flex leagues allow fantasy managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the fantasy value of the most valuable position in “real” football. It’s become a widely popular alternative to traditional, one-quarterback leagues … heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created, re-draft or dynasty, are super flex so signal-callers have more value.
Of course, strategies in super flex leagues are much different than in a traditional league. Because you can start two field generals, and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds are loaded with them. Running backs and wide receivers are still relevant, but like in the NFL, quarterbacks are considered the most valuable asset.
With that in mind, here are my top 200 fantasy players for super flex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. In fact, my top six players and eight of my top 11 overall are signal-callers. So, for those looking for a different sort of challenge, get yourself in a super flex league and use these rankings to dominate the competition!
Super flex not what you're looking for? Be sure to also check out our redraft Top 200 and positional player rankings for PPR leagues. And of course, for all your other draft needs be sure to check out Sports Illustrated 2024 fantasy football draft kit.
2024 Fantasy Football Top 200 Super Flex Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
12
2
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
5
3
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
6
4
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
14
5
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
14
6
Anthony Richardson
QB
IND
14
7
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
9
8
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
12
9
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
7
10
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
6
11
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
7
12
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
6
13
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
5
14
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
11
15
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
12
16
Jordan Love
QB
GB
10
17
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
12
18
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
12
19
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
5
20
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
12
21
Jayden Daniels
QB
WAS
14
22
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
9
23
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
5
24
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
5
25
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
11
26
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
MIA
6
27
Jared Goff
QB
DET
5
28
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
6
29
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
14
30
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
7
31
Davante Adams
WR
LV
10
33
Chris Olave
WR
NO
12
34
Drake London
WR
ATL
12
35
Travis Etienne
RB
JAC
12
36
Mike Evans
WR
TB
11
37
DK Metcalf
WR
SEA
10
38
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAC
12
39
Kirk Cousins
QB
ATL
12
40
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
14
41
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
9
42
Cooper Kupp
WR
LAR
6
43
D.J. Moore
WR
CHI
7
44
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
5
45
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
5
46
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
6
47
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
6
48
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
14
49
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
14
50
De'Vone Achane
RB
MIA
6
51
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR
SF
9
52
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
6
53
Devonta Smith
WR
PHI
5
54
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
11
55
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
6
56
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
6
57
Aaron Rodgers
QB
NYJ
12
58
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
10
59
Stefon Diggs
WR
HOU
14
60
Amari Cooper
WR
CLE
10
61
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
11
62
Deshaun Watson
QB
CLE
10
64
Rachaad White
RB
TB
11
65
James Cook
RB
BUF
12
66
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
14
67
Will Levis
QB
TEN
5
68
Terry McLaurin
WR
WAS
14
69
Christian Kirk
WR
JAC
12
70
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
12
71
Keenan Allen
WR
CHI
7
72
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
6
73
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
14
74
Ken Walker
RB
SEA
10
75
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
11
76
George Pickens
WR
PIT
9
77
Tank Dell
WR
HOU
14
78
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
12
79
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
5
80
Joe Mixon
RB
HOU
14
81
Diontae Johnson
WR
CAR
11
82
Derek Carr
QB
NO
12
83
D'Andre Swift
RB
CHI
7
84
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
14
85
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
12
86
Russell Wilson
QB
PIT
9
87
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
5
88
Aaron Jones
RB
MIN
6
89
James Conner
RB
ARI
11
90
Zamir White
RB
LV
10
91
Javonte Williams
RB
DEN
14
92
George Kittle
TE
SF
9
93
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
11
94
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
10
95
Evan Engram
TE
JAC
12
96
Zack Moss
RB
CIN
12
97
Raheem Mostert
RB
MIA
6
98
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
12
99
David Montgomery
RB
DET
5
100
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
11
101
Jonathon Brooks
RB
CAR
11
102
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
14
103
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
10
104
Najee Harris
RB
PIT
9
105
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
7
106
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
5
107
David Njoku
TE
CLE
10
108
Austin Ekeler
RB
WAS
14
109
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAC
12
110
Christian Watson
WR
GB
10
111
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
6
112
Tyler Lockett
WR
SEA
10
113
Sam Darnold
QB
MIN
6
114
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
7
115
Geno Smith
QB
SEA
10
116
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
5
117
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
10
118
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
TEN
5
119
Devin Singletary
RB
NYG
11
120
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
WAS
14
121
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
9
122
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
6
123
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
5
124
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
14
125
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
5
126
Keon Coleman
WR
BUF
12
127
Daniel Jones
QB
NYG
11
128
Taysom Hill
TE
NO
12
129
Nick Chubb
RB
CLE
10
130
Mike Williams
WR
NYJ
12
131
Curtis Samuel
WR
BUF
12
132
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
10
133
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
DAL
7
134
Gus Edwards
RB
LAC
5
135
Jerome Ford
RB
CLE
10
136
Josh Palmer
WR
LAC
5
137
Pat Freiermuth
TE
PIT
9
138
Brandin Cooks
WR
DAL
7
139
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
10
140
Hollywood Brown
WR
KC
6
141
Rashid Shaheed
WR
NO
12
142
Trey Benson
RB
ARI
11
143
Adam Thielen
WR
CAR
11
144
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
NYG
11
145
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
12
146
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ATL
12
147
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
11
148
Cole Kmet
TE
CHI
7
149
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
14
150
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
12
151
Blake Corum
RB
LAR
6
152
Michael Wilson
WR
ARI
11
153
J.K. Dobbins
RB
LAC
5
154
Luke Musgrave
TE
GB
10
155
Rico Dowdle
RB
DAL
7
156
Gabe Davis
WR
JAC
12
157
Gardner Minshew
QB
LV
10
158
Antonio Gibson
RB
NE
14
159
Khalil Herbert
RB
CHI
7
160
Ricky Pearsall
WR
SF
9
161
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
MIA
6
162
Josh Downs
WR
IND
14
163
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
6
164
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
10
165
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
DEN
14
166
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
11
167
Ray Davis
RB
BUF
12
168
Drake Maye
QB
NE
14
169
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE
TEN
5
170
Jahan Dotson
WR
WAS
14
171
Ja'Lynn Polk
WR
NE
14
172
Romeo Doubs
WR
GB
10
173
Rashod Bateman
WR
BAL
14
174
Jalin Hyatt
WR
NYG
11
175
Ty Chandler
RB
MIN
6
176
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
11
177
Tyler Boyd
WR
TEN
5
178
Ben Sinnott
TE
WAS
14
179
Juwan Johnson
TE
NO
12
180
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
14
181
Dontayvion Wicks
WR
GB
10
182
DeMario Douglas
WR
NE
14
183
Cade Otton
TE
TB
11
184
Kimani Vidal
RB
LAC
5
185
Tyler Conklin
TE
NYJ
12
186
Darnell Mooney
WR
ATL
12
187
Kendrick Bourne
WR
NE
14
188
Justice Hill
RB
BAL
14
189
Adonai Mitchell
WR
IND
14
190
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
GB
10
191
Samaje Perine
RB
DEN
14
192
Greg Dulcich
TE
DEN
14
193
Demarcus Robinson
WR
LAR
6
194
Jonnu Smith
TE
MIA
6
195
Kendre Miller
RB
NO
12
196
Jermaine Burton
WR
CIN
12
197
Elijah Moore
WR
CLE
10
198
Xavier Legette
WR
CAR
11
199
Justin Fields
QB
PIT
9
200
Alexander Mattison
RB
LV
10