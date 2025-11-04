SI

Sam Darnold A Fantasy Football Winner After Rashid Shaheed Trade To Seattle

Michael Fabiano

Rashid Shaheed could emerge as the No. 2 wide receiver in Seattle after being traded to the Seahawks.
The Seattle Seahawks have acquired Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints for 2026 fourth- and fifth-round draft picks. The move was somewhat expected before the trade deadline, as the Hawks badly needed wide receiver help and Shaheed played under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in the bayou.

From a fantasy perspective, the move certainly helps Sam Darnold by giving him another weapon in the passing game. Shaheed could struggle to post consistent totals behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and with Cooper Kupp (who missed last week with heel and hamstring injuries) and rookie Tory Horton in the offense.

Should Kupp continue to miss time, however, Shaheed could push for flex value, especially during the bye weeks. He’s a dynamic field stretcher who knows the offense, and Kupp has been anything but durable over the last few seasons.

In New Orleans, the Saints are a fantasy wasteland aside from Chris Olave. He’ll continue to see plenty of targets, but catching passes from Tyler Shough isn’t what I would call a win. Brandin Cooks will remain the other starter out wide, and Devaughn Vele will likely move into the starting slot receiver role. Neither will have fantasy appeal.

Juwan Johnson is the only other Saints receiver who could hold fantasy value, but he’ll be mostly a matchup-based option and bye-week replacement.

Michael Fabiano
