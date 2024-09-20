Should Fantasy Managers Start Jordan Love?
Jordan Love practiced again on Friday and could be on track to start Sunday vs. the Titans.
However, even if the Packers start Jordan Love, fantasy managers should not.
Love suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1 vs. the Eagles, and Malik Willis started in Week 2 against the Colts. The Packers' rush-heavy game plan worked with Willis at quarterback against Indy. Willis managed the game with an 85.7% completion rate on 14 passes while also logging 41 yards on the ground and the win. The Packers ran the ball 53 times total.
The Packers' bounce-back win in Week 2 was important and they should protect their franchise quarterback. The Packers have historically been very cautious with injuries. There is no real reason to rush him back with a competent backup in the wings.
However, should Love start - and he certainly will want to - I will still not start him on my fantasy team. The matchup is not a great one for quarterbacks. The Titans have allowed a mere 11.5 points to opposing passers this season, including Jalen Hurts and Aaron Rodgers. Now, throw in the fact that Love could get pulled early, reinjured, or share some snaps with Willis, and I’ll take a wait-and-see approach for Week 4 instead.
As for the other weapons in Green Bay, Jayden Reed is a start no matter who is in at quarterback. He’s a versatile threat that can be used in the rushing or passing game.
The other receivers in Green Bay will all be on my bench. The Titans have allowed an average of just 90 yards per game and no touchdowns to opposing receivers through the first two games. Throw in the questions at quarterback, and it’s too much of a gamble for Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson to be in starting lineups.
Josh Jacobs should always be started, as his 48 rushing attempts lead all NFL runners. The Titans have allowed two receiving touchdowns to opposing runners this season, and Jacobs is an under-rated pass-catcher. With Marshawn Lloyd on the IR and questions at QB, the Packers will continue to lean on their bell cow.