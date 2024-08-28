Should You Draft Josh Jacobs in Fantasy Football?
Josh Jacobs’s fantasy stock is on the rise.
With the news that AJ Dillon is on the season-ending IR with a neck injury, the Green Bay Packers are down to just three runners in Green Bay. Backing up Jacobs will be third-round pick rookie Marshawn Lloyd, who missed most of the preseason, first with a hip injury and then with a hamstring injury. Lloyd is expected to be ready to start the season, but it’s fair to say the Packers should be leaning on their bell cow — especially with Lloyd’s propensity for fumbling the football in college.
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Outlook
Jacobs signed a four-year, 48 million dollar deal with the Packers this offseason, who parted ways with Aaron Jones.
Jacobs is one season removed from leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards with the Raiders. Jacobs was a true workhorse back, with 340 attempts that season- second only to Derrick Henry. He averaged 20 rushing attempts and 97.2 ground yards per game, and an incredible 821 of his total rushing yards came after contact. Jacobs is a tough runner, and he also had a career-high 400 receiving yards on 68 targets in 2022.
However, 2023 was a down year for Jacobs. The Raiders struggled in general with no solid quarterback play, and a coaching change was made at the end of the season. Jacobs averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per attempt and missed four games due to injury. Still, the Packers saw promise. Jacobs has been subject to poor blocking and/or poor quarterback play in Las Vegas for most of his first five years in the NFL, and he has still been able to put up at least 800 yards each season. The move to Green Bay should be a boon for Jacobs, who will benefit from far better quarterback play, coaching, and a competent offensive line. The aerial threat of Jordan Love should open up the run game more for Jacobs than ever before.
According to Sleeper, Jacobs is coming off the board as the RB11 and sometimes falls to the third round. At that average draft position (ADP), he is a must-add. Not only does Jacobs offer you a solid floor as a runner, but he is also another solid pass-catcher with good hands for Jordan Love. Pair him with an elite wide receiver in the first round, and you’ve got a solid start to your draft.
