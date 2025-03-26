Stefon Diggs' Fantasy Football Stock Still in Question After Signing With Patriots
Stefon Diggs is returning to the AFC East, signing a three-year, $69 million deal with the New England Patriots. It’s a nice fantasy landing spot for the veteran, who should be the new top option in the passing game for quarterback (and fantasy sleeper) Drake Maye.
Of course, this assumes Diggs can have a successful return from a torn ACL entering his age-31 season. Call me skeptical, but I doubt he can return to producing high-end stats at this point in his career. Instead, fantasy fans should expect him to be more of a WR3/flex starter. Remember, his fantasy points-per-game average had already declined in each of his last three seasons, and most players need time to recover from a torn-up knee.
With Diggs in the mix, none of the other Patriots wideouts will offer much in terms of stats on a reliable basis. His presence probably doesn’t hurt Demario Douglas much (he wasn’t more than a late-round pick regardless), but it does make Kayshon Boutte less attractive. It’s also a kick in the pills for dynasty leaguers who were hoping to see more of Boutte and Ja’Lynn Polk … especially since New England has also signed veteran Mack Hollins.
While the wide receiver room is shaky beyond Diggs, who is a bit shaky too coming off his injury, it is deeper and should benefit Maye. With Diggs, Douglas, Boutte, and Hunter Henry at his disposal, plus any help the Patriots add in the draft, Maye looks primed to take the next step to being a more valuable fantasy option in his second NFL campaign.