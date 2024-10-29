SI

Stefon Diggs Lost For The Season, Leaving Fantasy Managers In Dire Need

Michael Fabiano

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs is out for the season, putting fantasy managers in need of replacements.
The wide receiver hits just keep on coming.

A few days after we learned that Christian Kirk (collarbone) would be out for the season and Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) is possibly out for multiple weeks, fantasy fans have also lost Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL. The Houston Texans have placed him on injured reserve, so he’s done for 2024.

The Texans are already down Nico Collins (hamstring), who is projected to be back in Week 10, so Tank Dell will be their lead back this week against the Jets. Houston plays Thursday night and the matchup isn’t great in New York, but the projected target share should make Dell worth starting as a WR2 or flex player. Dalton Schultz will also be a bump in targets.

The Texans don’t have a wideout who’s worth a high FAAB bid or waiver claim, especially since Collins will be back next week, but Xavier Hutchinson might be the best of the bunch. Robert Woods and John Metchie are also in the mix, but I’m not starting them this week.

Diggs’ absence is also bad news for Stroud, who should be avoided in fantasy leagues in Week 9, but Collins should return to elite status once he’s back on the gridiron. As I said, his projected return is looking like Week 10, when Houston faces the Lions in Detroit.

