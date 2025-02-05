Steve Young, Jerry Rice Headline Greatest Fantasy Football Super Bowl Lineup Of All Time
Super Bowl LIX is upon us, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out for the right to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. According to the American Gaming Association, the estimated amount of money wagered on the game is $23.1 billion. That’s more than five times as much as the $4.28 billion estimate from three years ago!
Many of the bets that will be placed on the “Big Game” will be player props, all based on stats.
So, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and look back at the best statistical efforts in the first 58 Super Bowls.
To tie things into our great world of fantasy football, I’ve broken them down into lineups. Also, just one player can fill one spot, so guys like Jerry Rice, who holds several records for Super Bowl greatness, can only be used in one lineup.
I hope you’ll enjoy this look back at the best of the best from Super Bowl lore!
Ultimate Fantasy Football Super Bowl Lineup
QB - Steve Young vs. San Diego Chargers (Super Bowl XXIX): Young’s stat line in this Super Bowl is the biggest ever for a quarterback, as he posted 325 passing yards, 49 rushing yards and six touchdowns. That was good for a record 41.9 fantasy points.
RB - James White vs. Atlanta Falcons (Super Bowl LI): White scored the most points ever in a Super Bowl, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and scoring three touchdowns against the Falcons. In all, White scored 47.9 fantasy points in the epic comeback.
RB – Roger Craig vs. Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl XIX): Craig would have been a fantasy star had fantasy football been popular in the 1980s. He posted a huge stat line in a win over the Dolphins, totaling 135 scrimmage yards, three touchdowns and 38.5 PPR points.
WR - Jerry Rice vs. San Diego Chargers (Super Bowl XXIX): The all-time G.O.A.T. at wide receiver, Rice posted 10 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over the Chargers. In all, Rice finished the game with a wideout-record 43.9 fantasy points.
WR - Ricky Sanders vs. Denver Broncos (Super Bowl XXII): Sanders went off against the Broncos, posting nine catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 38.3 fantasy points, the most for a wide receiver not named Rice in Super Bowl history.
TE - Dan Ross vs. San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XVI): Ross had a huge game in a loss to the Niners, catching 11 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His 33.4 points are the most scored by a tight end in a Super Bowl, and that record still stands 43 years later.
FLEX - Marcus Allen vs. Washington Redskins (Super Bowl XVIII): Allen rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns, scoring 33.9 fantasy points. His biggest run was one of the best in a Super Bowl; a 74-yard dash where he reversed course and took it to the end zone.
K – Don Chandler vs. Oakland Raiders (Super Bowl II): Chandler connected on field goals of 39, 20, 43 and 31 yards, while also adding three extra points, in Green Bay’s 33-14 win over the Raiders. In all, Chandler finished that championship with 15 points.
DST – Buccaneers defense vs. Oakland Raiders (Super Bowl XXXVII): Tampa Bay’s DST went off in this contest, scoring a record three touchdowns in a blowout win. Two of those touchdowns came from Dwight Smith, and the Bucs had five interceptions and 33 fantasy points.
The Next-Best Super Bowl Lineup
QB – Jalen Hurts vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl LVII): Hurts nearly surpassed Young’s record, scoring 41.2 points vs. the Chiefs. He threw for 304 yards and one score, rushed for another 70 yards and three TDs. Hurts’ 70 rushing yards is a record for quarterbacks.
RB - Terrell Davis vs. Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl XXXII): Davis posted a huge line against the Packers, rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 win. Davis, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, finished with 34.5 PPR fantasy points.
RB - Timmy Smith vs. Denver Broncos (Super Bowl XXII): Smith busted out for a record 202 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 34.3 fantasy points in a win over the Broncos. What was wild about Smith is that his NFL career was unimpressive besides this performance.
WR – Max McGee vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl I): McGee’s Super Bowl story is infamous, but he still had a huge game in the stat sheets. He posted seven catches, 138 yards, scored two touchdowns and finished with 32.8 fantasy points in a 35-10 win.
WR – Larry Fitzgerald vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XLIII): In one of the most thrilling and memorable Super Bowls, Fitzgerald put up seven catches, 127 yards, a pair of touchdowns and scored 31.6 fantasy points.
TE - Rob Gronkowski vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl LII): It’s no surprise to see Gronkowski in one of these great all-time Super Bowl lineups. He had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Eagles, finishing with 32.6 points.
FLEX – Ricky Watters vs. San Diego Chargers (Super Bowl XXIX): Watters posted three catches, a combined 108 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Chargers. Those totals were good enough to finish with 31.8 fantasy points, seventh-most among backs.
K – Harrison Butker vs. San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl LVII): Butker was a star for the Chiefs in this Big Game, connecting on four field goals, including one from 57 yards in the third quarter. In all, Butker scored 15 fantasy points in standard-scoring fantasy leagues.
DST – Bears defense vs. New England Patriots (Super Bowl XX): Buddy Ryan’s famous 46 defense put a beating on the Patriots, recording seven sacks, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a touchdown in a 46-10 win. Chicago scored 25 fantasy points.