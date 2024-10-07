Tank Bigbsy Fantasy Stock Rising While Travis Etienne Drops
Travis Etienne finished among the top running backs in fantasy football last year and was selected in the first 3 rounds of most drafts this fall because of it. Unfortunately for those who picked the Jaguars RB, it’s clear his hold atop the depth chart is waning as another young back takes the reigns.
Tank Bigbsy was electric in Week 5, turning 13 carries into 101 yards with 2 TDs. He also had a catch for 28 yards.
Even more important, he was on the field for more time than Etienne this week, seeing a 40% snap share versus 39% for Etienne, the first time Bigbsy out-snapped Etienne this year. Bigbsy also saw both rushing attempts inside the red zone for the Jaguars, suggesting they trust him to punch the ball in more than Etienne, at least this week.
The fact that the Jaguars won their first game of the season amidst Bigbsy's breakout solidifies Bigbsy’s role in the offense moving forward.
At worst for Bigbsy managers or those looking to claim him on the waiver wire, this is a running-back-by-committee, lowering Etienne’s stock and raising Bigbsy's.
At best, Bigbsy will eat further into Etienne’s touches as ascend to a weekly must-start.
We’re not at that point yet. Etienne had 6 catches for 43 yards in Week 5, showcasing his ability to still make plays in the passing game and be a valuable part of this offense. But his 2.8 yards per rush line against the Colts is concerning, especially when Bigsby averaged 7.8 yards per carry against the same defense.
Of note, Bigsby had 107 yards rushing after first contact against the Colts, meaning he was getting hit in the backfield the same as Etienne, but still broke through for big gains.
A third-round pick in the 2023 draft, Bigsby showcased a shiftiness and explosiveness Etienne lacked in Week 5. He’ll certainly continue to get touches moving forward based on that alone.
The Jaguars have a good matchup for running backs in Week 6, facing a Bears defense giving up 4.8 yards per run on average this year, 23rd in the NFL. They’re also giving up 1.2 rushing TDs per game, 22nd in the NFL.
At this point, the Jaguars must give Bigbsy equal playing time to Etienne for the foreseeable future. He’s doing more with less, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence played his best game of the season with him playing more than Etienne, and, as mentioned, the Jaguars won the game.
Bigsby is only rostered in 9.5% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be a hot add on the waiver wire this week. Whether he’s an instant start is up to who you have on the roster. But one thing is clear: his fantasy stock has skyrocketed while Etienne’s is on a steady decline.